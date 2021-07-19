‘Mirzapur season 3’: Producer Ritesh Sidhwani has THIS to say about Pankaj Triptahi, Ali Fazal starrer series

If season one of Mirzapur surprised everyone by becoming one of the best web series to ever make its way onto an Indian OTT platform, season two only reaffirmed that fact while growing the Amazon Prime Video show's cult following.

After two lockdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which isn't seeming to allow the third season up, fans are scared that it'll be another long wait.

Ritesh Sidhwani who is the producer of 'Mirzapur' recently opened up about the third season hitting tv screens. He said, “Mirzapur... we are working on the script. We were actually supposed to start shooting this year, but now because of the lockdown and rains (the monsoons, following the lockdown, has apparently made it difficult for the third season to take off, despite the government somewhat relaxing shooting restrictions for the industry), it is happening definitely, but it'll be happening next year.”

The Excel Entertainment head honcho also spoke about the release of 'KGF Chapter 2', where he revealed, “KGF 2 would be out as soon as possible because the makers are very clear they have to wait for the theatres to open. Plus, it's more of a pan-India release, with the South market (taken into consideration). We're only distributing it this side (in North Indian markets), so i's not our decision mainly, it's up to the producer, Vijay (Vijay Kiragandur), and Yash and the Director, Prashanth (Prashanth Neel). So, they are going to decide that.”

Mirzapur's first season premiered on November 16, 2018. Audiences eventually responded well to the series, while critics had varied feelings about it. The cast members' performances, particularly Pankaj Tripathi's, earned a lot of praise. It went on to become India's most popular online series.

Mirzapur's second season premiered on October 23, 2020.