Mira Rajput's latest Instagram post leaves netizens guessing whether Misha or Zain sent gibberish text to Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput's screenshot on Instagram has been the talk of the town for a while now. Mira shared a screengrab of a gibberish text sent to her husband Shahid Kapoor. It left the internet guessing whether Misha or Zain sent the text.

Mira happened to reveal two things in her comments on the post. One of them was that not Zain, but Misha sent the text to Shahid, along with the food emojis. When a reply read 'Zing Zing' (hinting at Zain), Mira clarfied, "It's Mishkosh! (Misha) Z would have eaten the emojis if he could."

Mira also revealed that she has saved Shahid's name on her phone as 'Tommy'. For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor met Mira Rajput when the actor was working on 'Udta Punjab'. Mira was a strong supporter of the film, and the name 'Tommy' is also a reference to Shahid's 'Udta Punjab' character 'Tommy Singh'.

Here's her post and the comments:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently rang in their five-year wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in an arranged marriage, back in 2015. They are blessed with two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain. The family is currently quarantining in Baes, Punjab.

On the work front, Shahid is awaiting his next film, 'Jersey', which is the remake of a Telugu film based on cricket. The actor's last movie 'Kabir Singh' was also the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's 'Arjun Reddy'.