HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Yusuf Ibrahim, Alia Bhatt and Sunny Leone's security in-charge

Today, we will tell you alll about Alia Bhatt's security in-charge Yusuf Ibrahim, who has been the former bodyguard of SRK and Ranbir Kapoor.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 11:11 AM IST

We know how important a role personal bodyguards play in the lives of celebrities. From protecting the stars from enthusiastic fans, escorting them safely from one venue to another to making sure that no harm comes in their way, bodyguards of celebrities have a lot to do than just simply walk alongside the stars. 

Today, we will tell you all about Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt's security in-charge Yusuf Ibrahim, who has been spotted with the actress on several different occasions, recently.

A security consultant to various Bollywood and international celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Siddarth Malhotra, among others, Yusuf is often spotted personally taking care of Alia Bhatt's security, especially when she is hopping from one city to another for film promotions or escorting her to the airport in Mumbai for her international travels. Based out of Mumbai, Yusuf Ibrahim owns 911 Protection, an agency that provides security services including bodyguard services, commercial security services etc. 

Yusuf is also the security in-charge of Sunny Leone and her family. He is family to her. In fact, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sunny Leone and her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber had tied rakhi to Yusuf. He is often seen enjoying various events such as Sunny Leone's children's birthday parties with the family.  Earlier this year, when actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal at a farmhouse in Alibaug, it was Yusuf and his 911 squad who was in charge of the security of the event. The man behind the security of several B-town celebs, Yusuf is not very active on social media, although he does share some posts every now and then. Currently, it seems like Yusuf is juggling his duties as the personal security in charge of Alia Bhatt and Sunny Leone and her family. 

