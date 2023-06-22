Meet Trupti Toradmal, who played Vibhishana’s wife Sarama in Adipurush, is facing outrage for this reason

Trupti Toradmal alias Ayesha Madhukar

Om Raut's Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan is grabbing headlines for the past few days for all the wrong reasons. The movie is being trolled online for its depiction of the epic Ramayana. Netizens are angry about some aspects of the film and are trolling it mercilessly. Amid this, now Trupti Toradmal alias Ayesha Madhukar who plays the role of Vibhishan’s wife Sarama is getting trolled for her 'glam' avatar in the film. Snippets from a scene are going viral on Twitter where Sarama stays at Rama’s war camp along with her husband but questions him how could they trust the words of Rama.

The search for 'who is Vibhishana’s wife in Adipurush’ is right now trending on Google and people are searching for Trupti Toradmal alias Ayesha Madhukar. While many remain impressed by her beauty, a lot of people found it inappropriate for the character to be shown in such a 'glam' avatar, wearing a plunging low-neck blouse.

Who is Trupti Toradmal alias Ayesha Madhukar?

Trupti Toradmal is a beautiful Marathi actress and Adipurush was her debut film. Trupti Toradmal's father Madhukar Todarmal is also a veteran actor of Marathi cinema and has proved his mettle in various films.

Trupti Todarmal, born in Mumbai on November 22, 1992, has worked in 2 Marathi films. Trupti Todarmal got recognition from the film Savita Damodar Paranjpe in the year 2018. After this, Trupti Todarmal is continuously active in films. Trupti Toradmal's second Marathi film was Fatteshikast in the year 2019.