Who is viral girl from Bobby Deol's Animal entry song Jamal Kudu? New national crush, Insta following has grown 25 times

Tannaz Davoodi is the viral girl from Animal's hit song Jamal Kudu. Here's all you need to know about her

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has created a sensation, not just at the box office but in pop culture as well. The film’s scenes, lines, and songs have become viral, some as memes, and others as shareable clips. Among them is Jamal Kudu, the Persian song used as background music to Bobby Deol’s entry in the film. While the song itself has become popular, the girl seen in it – Iranian model and dancer Tannaz Davoodi – has also become an overnight sensation.

Who is Tannaz Davoodi? The viral girl from Animal’s Jamal Kudu

Jamal Kudu is an Iranian song from the late-1950s that was remastered for use in Animal. The song features in a wedding scene where Bobby Deol’s character is getting married to his third bride. The sequence opens with Bobby dancing with a glass on his head and then moved to a bunch of girls singing the song. Tannaz, who is in the middle of the group, quickly became viral. Also called Tanni, Tannaz Davoodi is a model and dancer from Iran who works in India. Prior to appearing in Jamal Kudu, she has worked in a host of other Bollywood songs and stage shows, appearing with stars like Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, and Sunny Leone to name a few. However, her other appearances were largely in the background and Jamal Kudu is the first time she was at front and centre of the frame.

How did Jamal Kudu affect Tannaz Davoodi?

The song and her brief appearance in it has certainly transformed Tannaz’s life. Her Instagram bio proudly proclaims that she is the Jamal Jamaloo girl (referring to the title of the original Iranian track). Her fame in India has also skyrocketed with many calling her the new national crush. Tannaz had roughly 10,000 Instagram followers before the film released. In just two weeks, the number has grown to 2.6 lakh and it is rising steadily.