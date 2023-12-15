Headlines

Meet IIT graduate who earned Rs 45 crore salary, got fired from his job, acquired Narayana Murthy's...

'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's chemistry, electrifying moves in Fighter song give fans goosebumps

Meet IAS officer who is also a Bollywood singer, once declined offer to sing for Raj Kapoor’s…

Meet Haryana woman who quit medicine to prepare for UPSC exam, got AIR 1, currently posted at...

Who is viral girl from Bobby Deol's Animal entry song Jamal Kudu? New national crush, Insta following has grown 25 times

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate who earned Rs 45 crore salary, got fired from his job, acquired Narayana Murthy's...

'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's chemistry, electrifying moves in Fighter song give fans goosebumps

Meet IAS officer who is also a Bollywood singer, once declined offer to sing for Raj Kapoor’s…

7 worst foods for diabetics

10 popular teenagers in IPL 2024 auction list

IPL 2024 Auction: See which teenage players are on list

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's chemistry, electrifying moves in Fighter song give fans goosebumps

Who is viral girl from Bobby Deol's Animal entry song Jamal Kudu? New national crush, Insta following has grown 25 times

Bobby Deol says Shreyas Talpade’s heart stopped for 10 minutes, shares details about co-actor's heart attack

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Who is viral girl from Bobby Deol's Animal entry song Jamal Kudu? New national crush, Insta following has grown 25 times

Tannaz Davoodi is the viral girl from Animal's hit song Jamal Kudu. Here's all you need to know about her

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has created a sensation, not just at the box office but in pop culture as well. The film’s scenes, lines, and songs have become viral, some as memes, and others as shareable clips. Among them is Jamal Kudu, the Persian song used as background music to Bobby Deol’s entry in the film. While the song itself has become popular, the girl seen in it – Iranian model and dancer Tannaz Davoodi – has also become an overnight sensation.

Who is Tannaz Davoodi? The viral girl from Animal’s Jamal Kudu

Jamal Kudu is an Iranian song from the late-1950s that was remastered for use in Animal. The song features in a wedding scene where Bobby Deol’s character is getting married to his third bride. The sequence opens with Bobby dancing with a glass on his head and then moved to a bunch of girls singing the song. Tannaz, who is in the middle of the group, quickly became viral. Also called Tanni, Tannaz Davoodi is a model and dancer from Iran who works in India. Prior to appearing in Jamal Kudu, she has worked in a host of other Bollywood songs and stage shows, appearing with stars like Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, and Sunny Leone to name a few. However, her other appearances were largely in the background and Jamal Kudu is the first time she was at front and centre of the frame.

How did Jamal Kudu affect Tannaz Davoodi?

The song and her brief appearance in it has certainly transformed Tannaz’s life. Her Instagram bio proudly proclaims that she is the Jamal Jamaloo girl (referring to the title of the original Iranian track). Her fame in India has also skyrocketed with many calling her the new national crush. Tannaz had roughly 10,000 Instagram followers before the film released. In just two weeks, the number has grown to 2.6 lakh and it is rising steadily.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands Amit Shah's statement on Parliament breach

Meet IAS officer, who once failed in graduation, then cracked UPSC exam twice in a row, his AIR was...

This Bollywood film is no. 1 non-English film on Netflix worldwide; it's not Jawan, Gadar 2, or Tiger 3

Suspension of democracy: Congress slams centre over suspension of opposition MPs

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: South Africa beat India by 5 wickets, take 1-0 lead in 3-match series

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE