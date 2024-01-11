Headlines

Konkona Sen Sharma relates to her Killer Soup character Swathi 'minus the murdering': Many women will relate | Exclusive

Meet superstar who once rejected film from big producer, given over 20 flop films, has net worth of over Rs 6000 crore

Jan 11, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan is referred to as the 'Badshah' of Bollywood. The superstar has a massive fan following all over the world and audiences await to watch his films in the theatres, not only in India but also abroad. But, do you know there was a time when Shah Rukh Khan rejected a film from a big banner? Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, in a recent interview, spoke about the incident at length. 

Shah Rukh Khan began his acting career with television and eventually ventured into films. Sharing an interesting anecdote, Mushtaq recalled a time when SRK had just started with films but he went on and rejected a film from a big banner because he wasn’t getting a meaty part. 

Mushtaq Khan worked with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Umeed' and recently revealed in an interview with Digital Commentary that he thought SRK would not stay in the industry for very long. 

He also recalled an incident where SRK asked about a ‘big producer’ Pranlal Mehta and revealed to him that he was getting a lot of calls from him. 

"I said, ‘You are getting calls from him, go and do that project with him.’ He told me that he would wait and see, but I asked him not to wait any longer and just do the project. He then decided to think about it for 2-3 days before responding to the producer.

After a few days, Mushtaq was shocked to know that Shah Rukh Khan would not be doing the project. He said, "I told him, 'Pagal ho gaya hai. You don’t know how big is the production house and the director helming the film has delivered hits in the past'." 

He further added, “Shah Rukh saw his role. He told me that his role was of Raaj Kumar’s son and that they won’t let him do anything in the film. He said, ‘I am getting 2-3 songs and 2-3 scenes, and all of them are with Raaj Kumar. What will I do in that film?’ This was Shah Rukh. At that time, when he was nothing, he rejected such a big film."

