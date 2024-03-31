Twitter
Bollywood

Meet star kid, who has given 13 flops, no solo hits in 19 years, still worth Rs 400 crore, secret to his wealth is…

This kid in the photo is now a popular Bollywood actor, who has a whopping net worth of Rs 400 crore.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 06:14 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Star kids get an easy launch in the industry and have a fairly less share of struggle compared to the outsiders. However, the pressure to prove themselves and make their place in the audiences' hearts is equal. While some star kids like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Salman Khan have made their way up to the top and live a luxurious life, there is another star kid, who might not have given a large number of hits and blockbusters, but still lives a super luxurious life. 

The actor we are talking about belongs to the family of superstars, however, still hasn't been able to give a solo hit in 19 years of his career. The majority of his hits have been multi-starrer. He is none other than Abhay Deol. 

Abhay Deol is the son of actor Ajit Deol, nephew of actor Dharmendra, and the cousin of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol. The actor made his debut in 2005 with Imtiaz Ali's Socha Na Tha which turned out to be an average grosser. The actor then starred in Ahista Ahista, which was a box-office flop. His next film  Honeymoon Trvals Pvt Ltd. was an average grosser. In his career of 19 years, the actor has given 13 flops including Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! Road Movie, Aisha, Shanghai, Chakravyuh, One By Two, Nanu Ki Jaan, Zero and Velle. His hit films include Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara and Raanjhanaa which were multi-starrer. His films like Happy Bhaag Jaayegi and Dev D were average grossers (according to Box of India).

According to reports, Abhay Deol has a whopping net worth of Rs 400 crore. The actor charges Rs 3 crore per film and his monthly income sums upto Rs 2 crore, while his annual income is estimated to be Rs 10 crore. Abhay Deol charges a sum of INR 25 lakh for brand endorsements and also charges lakhs for social media posts. Not only this, the actor also owns a production company with films like One By Two and What Are The Odds produced under his banner. Not only this, he also owns a successful restaurant chain named The Fatty Cow and also owns shares in several restaurants which contribute to his net worth.

Meanwhile, Abhay Deol is all set to star in Bun Tikki alongside Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman. Helmed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza and marks Manish Mhotra's first production venture under his production house Stage 5 Productions. the film is scheduled to be released this year.

