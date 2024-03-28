Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Abhay Deol flaunts his 'natural, hairy' chest, butt in bold pictures from bedroom, fans say 'OnlyFans khol lo'

Abhay Deol leaves fans amazed as he drops his morning selfies from his bedroom.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 12:35 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Abhay Deol
Abhay Deol has given a surprise to his fans on Thursday as he dropped some of his 'cheeky' pictures on his Instagram. The actor flipped the Throwback Thursday trend in Thirsty Trap Thursday with his pictures and has left everyone amazed. 

On Thursday, Abhay Deol took to his Instagram and dropped a carousel of pictures. In one of the pictures, the actor was seen flaunting his 'natural, hairy' chest and in another one, he was seen flaunting his butt. The actor wore only sweatpants for the photos and flaunted his bare body. In the rest of the photos, Abhay was seen making weird photos and flaunting his biceps and collarbone in a white tank top. Along with the photos, the actor wrote, "Some mornings are just! If only I could wake up next to you." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While some female fans were seen drooling over his pictures, some other fans were seen joking about his pics. One of the comments read, "Aging like a blaze." Another user commented, "What do we do with your butt crack? Go wash it." Another comment read, "OnlyFans khol lo" Another wrote, "hotness overloaded." Another fan commented, "Camera is pregnant now." Another user wrote, "Someone reviving Thirty Thursdays and I am not complaining." Another wrote, "You have no right to drop this mind-blowing hotness in the morning and disrupt my entire day. How am I going to go through it with that vision in my mind." 

Abhay Deol was last seen in the web series Trial by Fire and is now set to star in Bun Tikki which also stars Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman. Helmed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Productions. The movie is set to release this year.

 

 

