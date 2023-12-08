Meet singer-actor who was once a cricketer, played with Dhoni, Rohit, Jadeja, not Ayushmann, quit cricket due to...

Before becoming a singer, Harrdy Sandhu was a brilliant cricketer and he played cricket for over a decade as a fast bowler.

There are many cricketers in India who became actors after retiring from the game, including big names like Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Salil Ankola and Sunil Gavaskar. On the other hand there are some celebrities who have tried their hands at acting too. In this article, we will talk about a cricketer who is now one of India’s top singers.

The celebrity we are talking about is none other than Hardvinder Singh Sandhu, who is known as Harrdy Sandhu. Notably, Harrdy Sandhu is not only a successful singer but also an actor and former cricketer. He has played cricket with several big names like Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

Harrdy Sandhu works in Punjabi and Hindi films. His first song was Tequila Shot which was a superhit. Sandhu became popular with Soch (2013) and Joker (2014), which were written by Jaani and the music was composed by B Praak.

Sandhu made her acting debut in 2014 with Yaaraan Da Ketchup. His song 'Soch' was remade for the 2016 Bollywood film Airlift. Sandhu also gained a lot of popularity with Bijlee Bijlee song. Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari was also seen in this song. Harrdy Sandhu made his Bollywood debut in 2021 with Kabir Khan's sports-drama 83, which is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Before becoming a singer, Harrdy Sandhu was a brilliant cricketer. He played cricket for over a decade as a fast bowler, but he quit playing cricket in 2007 due to a serious elbow injury.

Talking to Raj Samani, Harrdy Sandhi had once said that he had played in Ranji Trophy too. Sandhu also revealed during the talk show that he once bowled to former India captain MS Dhoni in a match.