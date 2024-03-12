Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress who rejected Rs 100 crore film for her crush, refused role when director told her to play...

When Divya Dutta was offered the role of Farhan Akhtar's sister in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, she initially refused it.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 01:55 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Divya Dutta (Credit: Twitter)
Divya Dutta has completed 30 years in the Bollywood industry, during which she has won hearts with her diverse roles. Apart from Hindi, she has showcased her acting prowess in Punjabi, Malayalam, and English films. Her role in the 2013 film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' garnered significant attention, where she portrayed the character of Farhan Akhtar's sister. However, initially, the actress declined to work in the film.

During an interview with The Lallantop, Divya Dutta revealed that she had a crush on Farhan Akhtar. When she was offered the role of Farhan Akhtar's sister in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,' she initially refused the director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. However, later she agreed to be a part of the film.

She said, "I was tagged as an unconventional heroine when I did Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. There, I wasn’t romancing the hero, but it was an adorable role. I was initially hesitant to do the movie because I had a strong crush on Farhan Akhtar. When director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra narrated the role to me, I said, ‘no, I won’t play Farhan’s sister’. He reminded me that I am an actor,” she said.

She further added, “I further asked Mehra, ‘how could I play his sister if I don’t feel that emotion towards him?’ But he said firmly that if someone was doing the role, it would be me. He had such faith in me. He always gave me something new to me. I am thankful to him."

The biographical sports drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, revolves around the life of Indian athlete and Olympian Milkha Singh, achieved significant success and received two awards at the 2014 National Film Awards.

Dutta's most recent appearance was in Umesh Shukla's comedy film Aankh Micholi, where she shared the screen with Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, and Sharman Joshi.

