Meet Bollywood couple with combined net worth of Rs 1578 crore; own 17 cars, Rs 95 crore jewellery, bank balance is...

Reportedly, Jaya Bachchan, who is up for her fifth Rajya Sabha term, has a combined wealth of Rs 1,578 crores with husband and actor Amitabh Bachchan. Their assets include combined movable property valued at Rs 849.11 crores, and immovable property amounting to Rs 729.77 crores.

Bollywood star couples such as Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, are among the most influential celeb duos. However, there is a duo whose combined net worth will shock you. This veteran star duo possesses a fleet of 17 cars combined. They own jewellery of more than 70 crores, and their bank balance exceeds Rs 100 crores.

The Bollywood star-couple who has more than Rs 100 crores bank balance is...

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Yes, as India Today reported, Jaya Bachchan, who is up for her fifth Rajya Sabha term, reportedly has a combined wealth of Rs 1578 crores with husband and actor Amitabh Bachchan. As per the report, the election affidavit filed by the actor-politician shows that her personal net worth for the financial year 2022-23 is Rs 1,63,56,190, while Amitabh's net worth was Rs 273,74,96,590 for the same year. Jaya has been nominated by the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the Rajya Sabha.

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's assets breakdown

The report further stated that the combined movable property of Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan is valued at Rs 849.11 crores. The immovable property amounting to Rs 729.77 crores. Reportedly, Jaya's bank balance is to be Rs 10,11,33,172, and Amitabh's is Rs 120,45,62,083. Amitabh and Jaya's net worth has stunned netizens, and it has also become a topic of discussion. Jaya posseses jewellery worth Rs 40.97 crores and a four-wheeler valued at Rs 9.82 lakh. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan also owns jewellery worth Rs 54.77 crores and 16 swanky cars, including two Mercedes and a Range Rover, collectively worth Rs 17.66 crores.

Check out Viral Bhayani's post on Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

The net worth of other Bollywood star-couples

As per the data of 2023, Bollywood’s richest couple is none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The power couple, who have been married for 32 years and have three kids; Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, have an estimated joint net worth of a colossal Rs 8096 crores. Following closely behind Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, there is Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra, with a combined net worth of Rs 7400 crores.