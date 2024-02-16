Twitter
Headlines

DNA Explainer: What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali? What is TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh accused of?

Meet woman who turned her story telling passion into Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

Meet Bollywood couple with combined net worth of Rs 1578 crore; own 17 cars, Rs 95 crore jewellery, bank balance is...

Inside details of Asia's highest Shiv Mandir, it was constructed in 40 years, located in...

Paytm Crisis: Big update by RBI on restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who turned her story telling passion into Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

Meet Bollywood couple with combined net worth of Rs 1578 crore; own 17 cars, Rs 95 crore jewellery, bank balance is...

Inside details of Asia's highest Shiv Mandir, it was constructed in 40 years, located in...

First look of Meerut Metro trains unveiled, see pics here

Signs and symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

Indian batters with most runs in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet Bollywood couple with combined net worth of Rs 1578 crore; own 17 cars, Rs 95 crore jewellery, bank balance is...

Devara Part One: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer will release on this date, makers drop new poster

Not Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, but these superstars were first considered by Abbas Mustan for Race

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Bollywood couple with combined net worth of Rs 1578 crore; own 17 cars, Rs 95 crore jewellery, bank balance is...

Reportedly, Jaya Bachchan, who is up for her fifth Rajya Sabha term, has a combined wealth of Rs 1,578 crores with husband and actor Amitabh Bachchan. Their assets include combined movable property valued at Rs 849.11 crores, and immovable property amounting to Rs 729.77 crores.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 06:50 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood star couples such as Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, are among the most influential celeb duos. However, there is a duo whose combined net worth will shock you. This veteran star duo possesses a fleet of 17 cars combined. They own jewellery of more than 70 crores, and their bank balance exceeds Rs 100 crores. 

The Bollywood star-couple who has more than Rs 100 crores bank balance is...

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Yes, as India Today reported, Jaya Bachchan, who is up for her fifth Rajya Sabha term, reportedly has a combined wealth of Rs 1578 crores with husband and actor Amitabh Bachchan. As per the report, the election affidavit filed by the actor-politician shows that her personal net worth for the financial year 2022-23 is Rs 1,63,56,190, while Amitabh's net worth was Rs 273,74,96,590 for the same year. Jaya has been nominated by the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the Rajya Sabha. 

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's assets breakdown

The report further stated that the combined movable property of Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan is valued at Rs 849.11 crores. The immovable property amounting to Rs 729.77 crores. Reportedly, Jaya's bank balance is to be Rs 10,11,33,172, and Amitabh's is Rs 120,45,62,083. Amitabh and Jaya's net worth has stunned netizens, and it has also become a topic of discussion. Jaya posseses jewellery worth Rs 40.97 crores and a four-wheeler valued at Rs 9.82 lakh. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan also owns jewellery worth Rs 54.77 crores and 16 swanky cars, including two Mercedes and a Range Rover, collectively worth Rs 17.66 crores.

Check out Viral Bhayani's post on Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

The net worth of other Bollywood star-couples

As per the data of 2023, Bollywood’s richest couple is none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The power couple, who have been married for 32 years and have three kids; Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, have an estimated joint net worth of a colossal Rs 8096 crores. Following closely behind Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, there is Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra, with a combined net worth of Rs 7400 crores.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Electoral bonds: Know how much money political parties got between 2016-22, third name will surprise you

Meet actor who once had only Rs 20, worked as tailor, went to jail, later worked in highest-grossing Indian film ever

Meet IAS Charchit Gaur, IFS Arushi, both went to IIT, got married in 2021 after cracking UPSC, their love story is...

Bharat bandh today: Know routes to avoid in Delhi, Noida during farmers' protest

US: Indian-origin couple, their twins found dead in California home; probe underway

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE