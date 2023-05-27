Search icon
Meet Bharat Takhtani, Esha Deol’s husband, businessman who has whopping net worth of Rs 165 crore

Here's all you need to know about Dharmendra and Hema Malini's son-in-law and Esha Deol's husband Bharat Takhtani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

Esha Deol with husband Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol, daughter of dream girl Hema Malini and Dharmendra is a popular Indian actress who has featured in several hit films. The actress got hitched to her long-time beau Bharat Taktani who is a well-known businessman in Mumbai. The couple had one of the most expensive weddings in Bollywood. 

Who is Bharat Taktani? 
Born on October 12, 1979, he belongs to a Sindhi family. His father’s name is Vijay Takhtani who is also a businessman and his mother’s name is Pooja Takthtani. Bharat has one sibling Devesh Takhtani. 

Bharat completed his schooling at Learner’s Academy, Mumbai, and graduated from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. 

Bharat Takhtani work 

Bharat Takhtani was always interested in doing business and therefore, after graduating, he joined his father’s business. He runs a firm named R.G. Bangles Pvt ltd. and lives with his wife and parents in a luxurious house in Bandra. According to a report from ABP News, his net worth as of 2021 was $ 20 million which is now Rs 165 crore. 

How Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani met

The love story of Bharat and Esha is no less than a love story. Though they studies in different schools, they met during an interschool competition. Spilling beans on their first meet, Esha Deol said, “I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, and Bharat was studying at Learner’s Academy in Bandra. That was one school that had good-looking boys in Bandra. We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade which was hosted by my school. I wrote my phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him. I had braces back then. I always say he truly loved me with braces on. He found me cute.” 

She further revealed that they lost contact when she turned 18 and her professional career started. 10 years later they met again and rekindled their romance. When Esha was on a vacation in the US and visited Niagra Falls, Esha’s sister Ahana Deol informed Bharat about her whereabouts, and then their ‘chance’ meet became the reason behind the new start of their long-lost relationship. Following their relationship the couple tied the knot in 2012. 

The couple has two daughters named Radhya and Miraya and the actress is often seen posting pics with her husband and her family.

