Meet actress who cried on road after being body shamed, kicked out of 13 films, later won National Award, now charges...

This actress who faced body shaming and was called 'panauti', later won a National Award.

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 07:53 AM IST

Several actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Yami Gautam started their careers in the television industry and later became stars in Bollywood. Another actress who came to Bollywood after working in television, went through a lot of struggles to reach the top. 

The actress we are talking about faced body shaming was kicked out of 13 films, and tagged ‘panuati’, however, all this never broke her confidence and later she won a National Award. She is none other than Vidya Balan. 

Vidya Balan started her career with Ektaa Kapoor’s popular TV show Hum Paanch. After this, the actress started working in commercials when she was offered to play the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Chakram. Apart from this, she even signed 12 other films. However, unfortunately, Chakram got shelved and the producer blamed Vidya for 'bringing bad luck.' 

The actress revealed that this incident shook her and she wasn’t able to see herself in the mirror for 6 months. She said, “I was kicked out of 13 films. When one producer replaced me in a film, their behavior with me was very bad. They made me feel so ugly that for six months, I could not gather the courage to look at myself in the mirror." 

The actress finally made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parineeta and earned immense praise for it. After this, she never looked back and gave several hits and blockbusters like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and The Dirty Picture, which was also the first ever Rs 100-crore women-led film. Not only this, she also won a National Award for Best Actress for the film.

Vidya Balan recounted how she was amid a body massage when her masseuse casually inquired about her weight gain. This insensitive remark left her feeling disconcerted and vulnerable. She shared, “Firstly, it’s a very intimate space. I trusted the masseuse to get my body massage done. I’m not here for her to sit and judge my body. I am here so that she can actually calm my nerves, like make me feel better.” She added that this made her cry and said, "When I saw Sidharth, I actually cried for a bit. I was like, ‘Why do people have to do this? Why did she have to say this to me? It’s insensitive.”

The actress who was once kicked out of 13 films is now one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry reportedly charging Rs 7 crore per film. She is married to producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and lives a luxurious life with a whopping net worth of Rs 149 crore, according to reports. Meanwhile, Vidya Balan is all set to return as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the actress impressed everyone with her act, however, she was replaced by Tabu in the second part.

