Meet actress who changed her name, became superstar, one mistake destroyed her career, now living as a…

There are many actresses in Bollywood who succeeded in earning name and fame at a very young age. In 1985, there was an actress who struck gold with one film and became a superstar overnight but the actress committed one mistake and this ended her career forever. The actress we are talking about is Mandakini and in this article we will know more about her.



According to reports, when Bollywood's showman director and actor Raj Kapoor saw Mandakini for the first time, she was only 22 years old. As soon as Raj Kapoor saw Mandakini, he had made up his mind that he would make her the heroine of his film. Raj Kapoor then made Mandakini the heroine of his film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili'. It was Raj Kapoor who changed the name of the actress from Yasmin to Mandakini. Mandakini played the character of 'Ganga' in Raj Kapoor's blockbuster film 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' which released in 1985. Mandakini left everyone stunned by her bold personality. The waterfall scene in the film generate a lot of controversy at that time. The film also won many awards.

Mandakini became an overnight star with this film and she got a lot of film offers. Mandakini's career was going great but it got derailed after her name was linked with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, though Mandakini strongly denied this claim. This was the one mistake which Mandakini committed at the peak of her career and it ruined her entire career.

After leaving Bollywood, Mandakini got married to a former Buddhist monk, Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur, and embraced Buddhism. The couple have a son named Rabbil and a daughter Rabze Innaya.