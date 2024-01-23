Meet actress once bigger than Kajol, Aishwarya, Rani; one bad choice ruined career, has no films in 15 years, now she...

Twitter
Headlines

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

Unrest in JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar? Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini 'takes a dig' at Nitish after 'parivaarvad' swipe

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

‘Tabhi To Modi Ko Chunte Hai’: BJP launches campaign theme for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

Meet actress who is a superstar's daughter, did only 3 films in 4 years, all were flop, still earns crores, husband is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress once bigger than Kajol, Aishwarya, Rani; one bad choice ruined career, has no films in 15 years, now she...

This 90s' star was at one point bigger than Aishwarya Rai and Kajol till her star faded after one bad choice of film.

article-main

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 07:35 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 90s saw a new wave of Indian actresses emerge after the stars of the previous generation wade way for the younger generation. Names like Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, and Mamta Kulkarni staked their claims at the numero uno spot where their seniors like Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi sat. But by the mid-90s, one actress had leapfrogged them. Urmila Matondkar rode on the success of Rangeela to become a sex symbol and one of the highest-paid actresses of the time. But her career at the top was all too brief.

Urmila Matondkar’s rise and stardom

A child star in the 80s, Urmila was best known initially for her work in Masoom, Kalyug, and Bhavna among other films. In 1991, all of 16, she transitioned to senior roles with Narsimha, where she was the second lead behind Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia. Successes like Chamatkar followed before Rangeela catapulted her to stardom in 1995. In the next few years, hits like Indian, Judaai, Jungle, and Mast, along with critical acclaim in Satya, and Kaun made her one of the top actresses of her generation.

Urmila’s later career

After the turn of the century in 2000, Urmila moved to more serious films with meatier roles even if it meant that the hit rate of her films came down a bit. She starred in critically acclaimed films like Pinjar, Bhoot, and Ek Hasina Thi, solidifying her status as one of the more respected actresses of her time.  But in 2007, she signed a film that would signal the death knell of her career. The film was Himesh Reshammiya-starrer Karzzzz, a remake of the 1981 cult classic. Urmila played the antagonist played by Simi Garewal in the original. The film bombed at the box office and Urmila was derided by critics. The failure, coupled with the lacklustre box office performance of her previous few films made Urmila a virtual pariah.

Urmila’s career after Karzzz’s failure

A few months after the release of Karzzzz, Urmila appeared in her final film as a lead actor. Titled EMI, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Malaika Arora. It flopped too. After this, the actress never recieved another film as a lead actress. In the 16 years since, she has appeared in a handful of films in cameo appearances, including Shabri, Hridayanath, and the Marathi film Ajoba. The 2018 release Blackmail saw her last on screen appearance. She has been active on television though, appearing as a judge on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Dance Maharashtra Dance, and DID Super Moms between 2008 and 2022.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's heartfelt note for wife Dr Mehreen Qazi goes viral

Meet Indian Air Force officer-turned-filmmaker whose new show aims to unveil 'truth of Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid saga'

Big update on Chandrayaan-3 as NASA orbiter 'pings'..., know details here

Watch: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share unseen wedding video on first anniversary; Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty drop wishes

Rahul Gandhi to be arrested after Lok Sabha elections: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE