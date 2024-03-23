Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who studied to become doctor, chose acting instead, became a superstar, she is now..

AAP alleges 'money trail tracked to BJP account', challenges PM Modi, ED to arrest BJP chief

Meet actress, who faced child abuse, left mother, fell in love with married man at 15, tried to kill herself, is now..

Cash-for-query case: CBI conducts searches at former TMC MP Mahua Moitra's premises

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 today: Know when, where to check BSEB Inter results online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who studied to become doctor, chose acting instead, became a superstar, she is now..

AAP alleges 'money trail tracked to BJP account', challenges PM Modi, ED to arrest BJP chief

Meet actress, who faced child abuse, left mother, fell in love with married man at 15, tried to kill herself, is now..

Rakul Preet Singh mesmerises in blue co-ord set in unseen BTS pics from DNA Women Achievers Awards

9 highest-rated Indian crime thriller series

6 Indian actresses who converted to Islam for marriage

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

Meet actress who studied to become doctor, chose acting instead, became a superstar, she is now..

Urvashi Rautela to join politics soon? Actress says ‘I have already got…’

Meet former beauty queen who was once a superstar, quit films when heroes refused to work with her, she is now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who studied to become doctor, chose acting instead, became a superstar, she is now..

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Sai Pallavi who mostly works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Sai Pallavi was born in May 1992 in Tamil Nadu. Her younger sister Pooja Kannan has also worked as an actress.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 12:14 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are many actors and actresses in the film industry who have achieved fame and success right from their first film. Today, we will tell you about an actress who made her debut in the South film industry in 2015 but in the past 9 years, she has managed to garner such fame that audiences wait to watch her films on the big screen. 

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Sai Pallavi who mostly works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Sai Pallavi was born in May 1992 in Tamil Nadu. Her younger sister Pooja Kannan has also worked as an actress. 

Many people are unaware that Sai Pallavi completed her medical studies in 2016 at the Tbilisi State Medical University, recognised by the Medical Council of India. However, she has not yet registered as a medical practitioner in India. She passed her Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in 2020 in Trichy. 

Though Sai Pallavi studied to become a doctor, she opted for the creative field and chose acting as her career path. Sai Pallavi made her debut with the 2015 Malayalam film 'Premam', which was the second highest-grossing Malayalam film at the time. 

Since then, Sai Pallavi has worked in many films in the South film industry, establishing herself as a superstar. Some of her most notable performances include 'Kali' (2016), 'Fidaa' (2017), 'Middle Class Abbayi' (2017), 'Maari 2' (2018), 'Athiran' (2019), 'Paava Kadhaigal' (2020), 'Love Story' (2021), 'Shyam Singha Roy' (2021) and 'Gargi' (2022). 

Sai Pallavi, in 2020, also became the only actress to feature in Forbes India's 30 under 30 list. For the unversed, Sai Pallavi has also appeared in uncredited roles as a child actress in some films between 2005-2009.

Sai Pallavi will now be seen in a Tamil film along with Sivakarthikeyan produced by Kamal Hassan. In September 2023, the makers of Naga Chaitanya's 23rd film also confirmed that Sai Pallavi will be playing the female lead in his film.

READ | Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani's designation and role in Reliance companies

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani's designation and role in Reliance companies

Meet man who cracked UPSC exam in 1994, became IAS officer, quit job after few years due to..

Electoral Bonds: EC's fresh data shows BJP got over Rs 6,900 crore, top 10 donors form 35% of...

AAP alleges 'money trail tracked to BJP account', challenges PM Modi, ED to arrest BJP chief

Meet man who left his job at Flipkart, turned idea into Rs 99400 crore company, he is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement