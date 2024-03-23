Meet actress who studied to become doctor, chose acting instead, became a superstar, she is now..

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Sai Pallavi who mostly works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Sai Pallavi was born in May 1992 in Tamil Nadu. Her younger sister Pooja Kannan has also worked as an actress.

There are many actors and actresses in the film industry who have achieved fame and success right from their first film. Today, we will tell you about an actress who made her debut in the South film industry in 2015 but in the past 9 years, she has managed to garner such fame that audiences wait to watch her films on the big screen.

Many people are unaware that Sai Pallavi completed her medical studies in 2016 at the Tbilisi State Medical University, recognised by the Medical Council of India. However, she has not yet registered as a medical practitioner in India. She passed her Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in 2020 in Trichy.

Though Sai Pallavi studied to become a doctor, she opted for the creative field and chose acting as her career path. Sai Pallavi made her debut with the 2015 Malayalam film 'Premam', which was the second highest-grossing Malayalam film at the time.

Since then, Sai Pallavi has worked in many films in the South film industry, establishing herself as a superstar. Some of her most notable performances include 'Kali' (2016), 'Fidaa' (2017), 'Middle Class Abbayi' (2017), 'Maari 2' (2018), 'Athiran' (2019), 'Paava Kadhaigal' (2020), 'Love Story' (2021), 'Shyam Singha Roy' (2021) and 'Gargi' (2022).

Sai Pallavi, in 2020, also became the only actress to feature in Forbes India's 30 under 30 list. For the unversed, Sai Pallavi has also appeared in uncredited roles as a child actress in some films between 2005-2009.

Sai Pallavi will now be seen in a Tamil film along with Sivakarthikeyan produced by Kamal Hassan. In September 2023, the makers of Naga Chaitanya's 23rd film also confirmed that Sai Pallavi will be playing the female lead in his film.

