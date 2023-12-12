Meet actress who was on top in Bollywood, quit acting to get married, got divorced, career ended, is now...

Reena Roy and Mohsin were married in the year 1983. According to media reports, Reena had gone to Pakistan after marriage. She and Mohsin had a daughter named Jannat but their marriage did not last long.

66-year-old Reena Roy used to be a famous Bollywood actress of her time. Between the 70s and 80s, she was a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood. People were crazy about her films, but Reena Roy's career was ruined after marriage because after her wedding she went to Pakistan for a few years. Today, Reena Roy is living an anonymous life.

Reena Roy, who ruled Bollywood in the 70s and 80s, may be away from films today, but the number of box office hits she has given in her career is an example in the industry. Today, we are going to tell you one such thing related to Reena Roy, which may surprise you too. According to media reports, when Reena Roy entered the industry in 1972, the first person to enter her life was Shatrughan Sinha. It is said that during that time their love story had made a lot of headlines. Then after dating each other for 7 years, Reena and Shatrughan Sinha parted ways.

According to reports, Shatrughan Sinha had married Poonam Sinha without informing Reena Roy, due to which Reena was quite shocked. After the breakup with Shatrughan, Pakistan's star batsman Mohsin Khan of that era entered Reena's life and they dated each other for some time and then got married.

Reena and Mohsin were married in the year 1983. According to media reports, Reena had gone to Pakistan after marriage. Reena Roy and Mohsin had a daughter named Jannat but their marriage did not last long. It is said that after marriage, fights started between Reena and Mohsin.

Reena Roy was not able to cope with Mohsin's lifestyle and in the year 1990, they both got divorced. Reena also said that Mohsin wanted to settle down in London and take British citizenship but she was not on board with it. After the divorce, Reena returned back to India, but the custody of the child remained with Mohsin. Reena came to India, but she wanted the custody of her daughter at any cost. According to media reports, Reena's ex-boyfriend Shatrughan Sinha played a big role in getting custody of her daughter.

Ultimately, Reena got custody of her daughter and as soon as she brought her daughter back to India, Reena Roy changed her name from Jannat to Sanam.

After her divorce from Mohsin, Reena Roy remained single for the rest of her life. It is said that after all this when Reena went back to search for work in Bollywood, she did not get any success. Ultimately, Reena Roy distanced herself from Bollywood and started living an anonymous life. If reports are to be believed, Reena along with her daughter Sanam runs acting classes in Mumbai.

READ | India's highest paid actor, earns Rs 210 crore per film, not Vijay, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Salman, Aamir