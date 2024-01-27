Meet actress who was married into a royal family, created controversy by wearing bikini in debut film, she is..

Moon Moon Sen married Bharat Dev Varma in 1978 who is a descendant of the former royal family of Tripura. They have two daughters, Raima and Riya, who are both actresses.

Nowadays, it has become common for actresses to wear bikinis. From Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, many actresses have donned a bikini onscreen. But, there was a time when an actress wearing a bikini was judged for doing so. During this period, an actress who belonged to the royal family had created a stir by wearing a bikini.

Recently, the bikini look of Deepika Padukone in 'Pathaan' and Shraddha Kapoor in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' was much talked about. There was controversy over someone's looks while someone was appreciated by the audience. Almost all the actresses of today's era wear bikinis onscreen with confidence. However, in the earlier days, most actresses preferred to wear sarees or suits on screen. It was during this period that an actress created a stir by wearing a bikini onscreen. We are talking about veteran actress Moon Moon Sen, who gave recognition to Bengali beauty in Hindi cinema.

Moon Moon Sen started her career with the film 'Andar Baahar'. Her daring role in that film created a storm of controversy. Both heroes of the film, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, paled in comparison to Moon Moon. What's more, this actress in one stroke endangered the stardom of the glamorous actresses of that era from Zeenat Aman to Parveen Babi.

Moon Moon Sen had given very bold scenes in the film 'Andar Baahar' due to which there was uproar everywhere. With this film and her bold style, Moon Moon Sen became a well-known name in the 80s.

Besides Hindi films, Moon Moon Sen has appeared in Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi films. She has appeared in 60 films and 40 television series in her career.

Moon Moon Sen was born in Kolkata to popular Bengali actress Suchitra Sen and Dibanath Sen. Her father was the son of one of the wealthiest businessmen in Kolkata. Her great-grandfather Dinanath Sen was the Minister of the Maharaja of Tripura.

She was educated at Loreto Convent, Shillong, and at Loreto House, Kolkata. She completed her graduation from Somerville College, Oxford, and received her master's degree from Jadavpur University.

After completing her studies, Moon Moon Sen decided to enter the film world because she was greatly influenced by her mother.

Apart from acting, Moon Moon Sen was also very fond of painting, so she learned the nuances of painting from the famous painter Jamini Roy. After this, she started teaching painting to children.

Moon Moon Sen married Bharat Dev Varma in 1978 who is a descendant of the former royal family of Tripura. They have two daughters, Raima and Riya, who are both actresses.

Her late mother-in-law, Ila Devi was the daughter of Indira Raje, the princess of Cooch Behar. Ila Devi also had an elder sister - Gayatri Devi, the Maharani of Jaipur.

