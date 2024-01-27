Twitter
Headlines

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

8 vegetables rich in fibre

6 ways to get relief from arthritis pain

Highest partnership for each wicket in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ollie Pope Hits Hundred, England Back In Game Against India

Meet actress who was married into a royal family, created controversy by wearing bikini in debut film, she is..

First look of Bobby Deol as ruthless Udhiran from Suriya's pan-India film Kanguva unveiled on actor's 55th birthday

Meet star kid whose debut film was flop, one role made her superstar, her massive net worth is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who was married into a royal family, created controversy by wearing bikini in debut film, she is..

Moon Moon Sen married Bharat Dev Varma in 1978 who is a descendant of the former royal family of Tripura. They have two daughters, Raima and Riya, who are both actresses.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 02:43 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nowadays, it has become common for actresses to wear bikinis. From Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, many actresses have donned a bikini onscreen. But, there was a time when an actress wearing a bikini was judged for doing so. During this period, an actress who belonged to the royal family had created a stir by wearing a bikini.

Recently, the bikini look of Deepika Padukone in 'Pathaan' and Shraddha Kapoor in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' was much talked about. There was controversy over someone's looks while someone was appreciated by the audience. Almost all the actresses of today's era wear bikinis onscreen with confidence. However, in the earlier days, most actresses preferred to wear sarees or suits on screen. It was during this period that an actress created a stir by wearing a bikini onscreen. We are talking about veteran actress Moon Moon Sen, who gave recognition to Bengali beauty in Hindi cinema.

Moon Moon Sen started her career with the film 'Andar Baahar'. Her daring role in that film created a storm of controversy. Both heroes of the film, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, paled in comparison to Moon Moon. What's more, this actress in one stroke endangered the stardom of the glamorous actresses of that era from Zeenat Aman to Parveen Babi.

Moon Moon Sen had given very bold scenes in the film 'Andar Baahar' due to which there was uproar everywhere. With this film and her bold style, Moon Moon Sen became a well-known name in the 80s.

Besides Hindi films, Moon Moon Sen has appeared in Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi films. She has appeared in 60 films and 40 television series in her career.

Moon Moon Sen was born in Kolkata to popular Bengali actress Suchitra Sen and Dibanath Sen. Her father was the son of one of the wealthiest businessmen in Kolkata. Her great-grandfather Dinanath Sen was the Minister of the Maharaja of Tripura.

She was educated at Loreto Convent, Shillong, and at Loreto House, Kolkata. She completed her graduation from Somerville College, Oxford, and received her master's degree from Jadavpur University.

After completing her studies, Moon Moon Sen decided to enter the film world because she was greatly influenced by her mother.

Apart from acting, Moon Moon Sen was also very fond of painting, so she learned the nuances of painting from the famous painter Jamini Roy. After this, she started teaching painting to children.

Moon Moon Sen married Bharat Dev Varma in 1978 who is a descendant of the former royal family of Tripura. They have two daughters, Raima and Riya, who are both actresses.

Her late mother-in-law, Ila Devi was the daughter of Indira Raje, the princess of Cooch Behar. Ila Devi also had an elder sister - Gayatri Devi, the Maharani of Jaipur.

READ | Meet star kid whose debut film was flop, one role made her superstar, her massive net worth is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shoaib Malik breaks silence on contract termination with BPL franchise over suspicion of match-fixing

England skipper Heather Knight pulls out of WPL 2024, RCB name replacement

This actress became star at 17, charged Rs 2.5 crore for 15-minute act, vanished from films, has done no film in 9 years

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

Meet IAS officer, daughter of a cop who lived like a ‘monk’ to crack UPSC exam in her third attempt; she is married to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE