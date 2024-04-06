Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress whose debut film was blockbuster, made her superstar, did 40 films in 13 years, left films due to..

Kajal Kiran made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Hum Kisise Kum Naheen' in 1977. Right after the release of this superhit film, Kajal Kiran managed to establish herself as a stable actress in Bollywood.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 12:39 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

There are many actors and actresses in the film industry who made a superhit debut in the film industry and were active for many years. But, they suddenly quit Bollywood and became anonymous. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who began her film career with a hit film but after appearing in more than 40 films in 13 years, she disappeared from the silver screen and was never seen again. 

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Kajal Kiran who is known for starring in some popular Bollywood films. Kajal Kiran made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Hum Kisise Kum Naheen' in 1977. Right after the release of the film, Kajal Kiran managed to establish herself as a stable actress in Bollywood. 

'Hum Kisise Kum Naheen', also starring Rishi Kapoor, was a massive hit and became the third highest-grossing movie of that year. Following this, Kajal Kiran went on to work in many films in a lead role such as Jeetendra's 'Maang Bharo Sajana', Mithun Chakraborty's 'Wardaat', 'Hum Se Badkar Kaun', and 'Saboot', among others. All these films helped establish Kajal Kiran as a leading actress in Indian cinema.  

In 1984, she starred in the Malayalam film 'Uyarangalil' alongside Mohanlal. The film was declared a cult classic and a super hit.

Kajal Kiran worked in many films over the years but soon, her films began to flop at the box office. This impacted her career drastically and she decided to retire from the film industry in 1990. Kajal Kiran decided to focus on her marriage and quit the world of glitz and glamour. 

It is interesting to note that Kajal Kiran's last five films, 'Deewane', 'Qurbani Rang Layegi', 'Rajoo Dada', and 'Aakhri Sanghursh', were all released after her retirement.

Kajal Kiran, at the peak of her career, married a man whose identity she never disclosed. There is not much information available about her but multiple reports state that she currently lives in the Netherlands with her husband. 

