This actress was married at 17, was only offered bold scenes, regretted doing Rs 687-crore hit franchise because...

This actress had a tough time early on in Bollywood, facing typecasting, before she made it big with a surprise hit

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 04:36 PM IST

Indian actress who regrets doing a Rs 687-crore franchise
In the entertainment field, success comes to some overnight while others have to wait for years, some even decades, to get noticed. This is the story of one actress who falls in the second ategory, whose success came to her after prolonged struggle and challenges in life. This saw her navigate a failed marriage, working as a side artiste, and giving multiple flops before she got her breakthrough.

The actress who got her first big break at 33

Mahie Gill, born Rimpy Kaur, is an actress best known for her work in Hindi and Punjabi cinema. Mahie was born in a Sikh family in Chandigarh in 1975. Mahie reportedly first got married in the early 90s to Bikramjeet Singh. She was 17 at the time. However, the marriage did not last and the couple divorced years later. In an interview with the Times of India, Mahie recalled, “I know my first marriage failed, but that was because I was very young and immature at that time. But now I am quite mature, and you know, I share a good rapport with my ex husband.”

Mahie Gill’s early career and struggles

Mahie got her big break in films with the 2003 release Hawayein but the first few years of her career were full of hardships where she had to play supporting and side roles. It was the 2009 hit Dev.D that catapulted her to prominence. Mahie played Paro in Anurag Kashyap’s modern interpretation of Devdas and was widely praised. However, the actress unfairly earned the tag of a bold actress. She later recounted to TOI, “After Dev.D, I was offered roles where I only had four scenes. No director used to let me read the whole script. They used to say aapke chaar ‘bold scenes’ hain movie mein. I was shocked that people thought I did ‘bold’ scenes in Dev.D. My character was bold but hello, there were no intimate or bold scene with me in that movie.”

How Mahie Gill got a Rs 600-crore franchise

In 2010, right after the success of Dev.D, Mahie was cast in a supporting role in Salman Khan’s Dabangg. The film was a runaway hit, earning over Rs 200 crore. Mahie reprised her role as Nirmala in the sequel, which was an even bigger hit. While the actress was not in part 3, the film was a success as well. The three films have together earned Rs 687 crore worldwide. However, Mahie later said that she regretted doing the films because she was relegated to small roles for years after it.

Mahie Gill’s secret wedding

Mahie Gill currently lives in Goa with her husband Ravi Kesar. In an interaction with Hindustan Times earlier this year, the actress confirmed that she has married Ravi. In the past, she had identified Ravi as her partner. The actress is reluctant to talk about her private life with the media.

