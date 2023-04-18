Bollywood actress Mahie Gill confirms tying the knot with long-time boyfriend Ravi Kesar

Mahie Gill-Ravi Kesar

Mahie Gill who is popularly known for her roles in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Dabangg 2, and Paan Singh Tomar among others has been maintaining silence on her marital status. However, Recently the actress accepted that she is married to an entrepreneur, Ravi Kesar.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mahie Gill confirmed her marriage to Ravi Kesar and said, “I'm married to him. The couple has been in a relationship for a decade now and what is more interesting is that the duo also starred in a movie titled Fixerr together, however, it is still not confirmed when the couple tied the knot. The couple lives in Goa with their 6-year-old daughter Veronica.

In 2019, Mahie Gill announced that she has a 2 and half years old daughter which surprised everyone. Back then she revealed that she is a very private person and likes to keep her personal life guarded. The actress said,“There are personal reasons as to why I didn’t post Veronica’s picture on social media. I’m a very private and shy person and there are a lot of things that have happened in my life which have never come out in public,”

Gill was also asked about marriage in an interview with Hindi Daily and the actress replied, “Why do I need to get married? I am happy like this (single) and I think one can stay happily unmarried. One can have a family and kids even without marriage. I do not think we need marriage for kids and a family. Marriage is a beautiful thing but whether or not to go for it, is a personal choice.”

Mahie Gill made her debut with the movie Hawayein which was based on the 1984 anti-sikh riots that took place after Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination. Helmed by Amitoj Maan, the movie was released in 2003. She then starred in Anurag Kashyap’s Dev.D and many other Bollywood films.