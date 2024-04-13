Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'We hope...': China calls for 'sound and stable relationship' with India amid border tensions

Meet actress, whose first two films earned Rs 2900 crore, won National Award, career ended after third movie; now she…

Weather update: IMD issues thunderstorm, rain alert in these states, check forecast here

Happy Baisakhi 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, quotes to share with friends and family

Meet IAS officer, who once failed in graduation, later cracked UPSC exam in second attempt, secured AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, whose first two films earned Rs 2900 crore, won National Award, career ended after third movie; now she…

DC Vs LSG Highlights: Jake Fraser, Pant Shine, Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants | IPL 2024

Malaysian Beauty Queen Viru Nikah Terinsip Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video

8 tips to naturally decrease uric acid levels

Eggs vs Paneer: Which is better source of protein?

5 films Thalapathy Vijay rejected, including Suriya's blockbuster

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

DC Vs LSG Highlights: Jake Fraser, Pant Shine, Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants | IPL 2024

Malaysian Beauty Queen Viru Nikah Terinsip Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video

Katchatheevu: The Tiny Island Fueling India-Sri Lanka Controversy | All About Katchatheevu Isla

Meet actress, whose first two films earned Rs 2900 crore, won National Award, career ended after third movie; now she…

Longest running Bollywood film in a decade has spent 25 weeks in theatres; it's not Animal, Jawan, Fighter, Gadar 2

Who was the real Amar Singh Chamkila? Punjab's biggest star, accused of vulgarity, killed at 27, death remains unsolved

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, whose first two films earned Rs 2900 crore, won National Award, career ended after third movie; now she…

This actress, who became a star with her debut film and won a National Award, is now away from the glamour world.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 07:08 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Zaira Wasim's still from The Sky is Pink (Image: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many Bollywood actresses who got fame at a young age and with their debut itself, later left the industry at the peak of their careers due to some or the other reasons. Another such actress who gave back-to-back hits, had her career ended after the third film. 

The actress we are talking about became a star at the age of 16 after her first film and has worked with two superstars, however, she later decided to quit the industry. She is none other than Zaira Wasim. 

Zaira Wasim made her grand Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal at the age of 15. The actress played the role of young Geeta Phogat in the film earned praise for her performance. The film turned out to be a major box-office success and one of the highest-grossing films in India. The sports drama collected Rs 2070 crore worldwide and also received critical praise from the audience. 

Well, this film made Zaira Wasim a star and she also went on to win a National Award for the Best Supporting Actress for Dangal. After this, she once again collaborated with Aamir Khan for her next film The Secret Superstar. The musical drama film became the highest-grossing women-led film and collected Rs 912 crore at the box office worldwide. The film also starred Meher Vij, Aamir Khan, and Raj Arjun in key roles and won Zaira Wasim the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement.

After giving some Award-winning performances for two years continuously and earning over Rs 2900 crore at the box office, the actress then starred alongside Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Priyanka Chopra in The Sky Is Pink. The film received critical acclaim from the audience and critics, however, failed to perform well at the box office. However, even before the release of the film, the actress announced her retirement. 

On June 30, 2019, Zaira Wasim announced she would cease her acting career as it conflicts with her religious beliefs and faith. In November 2020, Zaira requested fans to take down her pictures from social media as she was trying to start a new chapter in her life. In her social media post, Zaira said that "she is very lucky that people have given her so much love. But the time has come to surrender oneself to Allah and stay away from the world of glamour." Zaira Wasim currently lives in Kashmir and is away from the glamour world.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Explosive blend of action and camaraderie On Eid

Meet sisters who started their Bollywood career in same year, only one became superstar, other quit acting to..

'Looking forward to meeting PM Modi': Tesla's Elon Musk confirms India visit, is likely to unveil...

This diety holds special significance for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant , it is located in...

X, formerly Twitter, down for several users in India; know details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement