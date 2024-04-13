Meet actress, whose first two films earned Rs 2900 crore, won National Award, career ended after third movie; now she…

This actress, who became a star with her debut film and won a National Award, is now away from the glamour world.

Many Bollywood actresses who got fame at a young age and with their debut itself, later left the industry at the peak of their careers due to some or the other reasons. Another such actress who gave back-to-back hits, had her career ended after the third film.

The actress we are talking about became a star at the age of 16 after her first film and has worked with two superstars, however, she later decided to quit the industry. She is none other than Zaira Wasim.

Zaira Wasim made her grand Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal at the age of 15. The actress played the role of young Geeta Phogat in the film earned praise for her performance. The film turned out to be a major box-office success and one of the highest-grossing films in India. The sports drama collected Rs 2070 crore worldwide and also received critical praise from the audience.

Well, this film made Zaira Wasim a star and she also went on to win a National Award for the Best Supporting Actress for Dangal. After this, she once again collaborated with Aamir Khan for her next film The Secret Superstar. The musical drama film became the highest-grossing women-led film and collected Rs 912 crore at the box office worldwide. The film also starred Meher Vij, Aamir Khan, and Raj Arjun in key roles and won Zaira Wasim the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement.

After giving some Award-winning performances for two years continuously and earning over Rs 2900 crore at the box office, the actress then starred alongside Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Priyanka Chopra in The Sky Is Pink. The film received critical acclaim from the audience and critics, however, failed to perform well at the box office. However, even before the release of the film, the actress announced her retirement.

On June 30, 2019, Zaira Wasim announced she would cease her acting career as it conflicts with her religious beliefs and faith. In November 2020, Zaira requested fans to take down her pictures from social media as she was trying to start a new chapter in her life. In her social media post, Zaira said that "she is very lucky that people have given her so much love. But the time has come to surrender oneself to Allah and stay away from the world of glamour." Zaira Wasim currently lives in Kashmir and is away from the glamour world.

