Bollywood

Meet actress, who debuted with Vinod Khanna at 13, was harassed by Dawood Ibrahim, vanished after becoming star; now...

This actress, who became an overnight sensation after one movie, later vanished from the industry.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 10:47 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Jasmin Dhunna
Many Bollywood actresses like Bhagyashree, Asin, Mandakini, and more, who had a superhit start, left acting at the peak of their careers. While some returned to screen, others chose to stay away from the glamour world. Another actress, who became an overnight sensation, vanished from the industry.

The actress we are talking about started her career at the age of 13 and became an overnight star with just one role, however, soon after that, she left acting and vansished from the industry. She is none other than Jasmin Dhunna. 

Jasmin Dhunna made her debut in Bollywood at the age of 13 in 1979 with Sarkari Mehmaan starring Vinod Khanna. After this, she did modeling until her second film Divorce released in theatres. In 1988, she starred in the Ramsay Brothers horror film Veerana as a witch. The film also starred mainstream actors like Satish Shah, Gulshan Grover, Vijayendra Ghatge, Vijay Arora, and Rajendra Nath. The film was a major commercial success and earned Rs 3 crore at the box office. The actress' bold and sensuous avatar in the film made her an overnight sensation. 

According to reports, the actress became popular worldwide after the movie, however, this also brought some unwanted attention. As per several reports, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim became obsessed with Jasmin after watching Veerana and harassed her to become romantically involved with him. The reports also said that Jasmin was often stalked by Dawood’s men. This led to Jasmin vanishing from the industry. 

The actress reportedly went underground months after Veerana's release and since then there is no record of what she did after 1988 and where she is now. In a 2017 interview with the Hindustan Times, Shyam Ramsay of the Ramsay Brothers, stated that Jasmin still resided in Mumbai and that she had retired from films after her mother died. Her post-film life has been one of the unsolved mysteries of Bollywood.

