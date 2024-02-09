Meet actress who made debut at 10 with top director, worked with two superstars, looks unrecognisable now, she is..

After 'Black', Ayesha was seen in several other films after which she took a hiatus from the industry to pursue her education at Columbia University in the United States.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most celebrated directors in India. Till now, he has given such films to Bollywood that have set a milestone for years to come. Today, we will tell you about one actress who got a chance to work with the revered director at the age of just 10.

Although this film released in the year 2005 did not prove to be a superhit or blockbuster but it was successful in creating a stir at the box office soon after its release. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was also seen in this film along with Rani Mukerji. But, today, we will tell you about one actress who was also part of the film and garnered a lot of appreciation for her post. She was 10 when the film was released and it will be quite difficult for you to recognise her now that she is 29 years old.

The name of the film that Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed in the year 2005 was 'Black'. Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji were seen in lead roles in the film. Amitabh and Rani's acting in the film was highly praised. In this film, Ayesha Kapur was also seen, playing the childhood character of Rani Mukerji. Ayesha, who was 10 at the time, has now changed a lot and looks completely different.

Ayesha made her debut as a child artist in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Black'. Ayesha's acting in the film was also praised a lot. After 'Black', Ayesha was seen in several other films after which she took a hiatus from the industry to pursue her education at Columbia University in the United States.

Beyond her acting career, Ayesha has also become a certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach after studying at the Institute For Integrative Nutrition, in New York.

Since 2010, Ayesha Kapur along with her mother Jacqueline, also runs her own brand of accessories, Ayesha Accessories.

As for films, Ayesha is all set to debut as a lead actress opposite Anshuman Jha in the upcoming film 'Hari Om', which also features Raghubir Yadav and Soni Razdan in key roles.

Ayesha Kapur is also dating and often shares snippets from her romantic relationship with college-time friend Adam Oberoi.