Meet actress who is a superstar's daughter, did only 3 films in 4 years, all were flop, still earns crores, husband is..

Suneil Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty entered Bollywood in 2015 with the film 'Hero'. In this film, she was seen with Sooraj Pancholi, son of actor Aditya Pancholi. ‘Hero’ was produced by Salman Khan.

There are many star kids of Bollywood like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kareena, and Karisma Kapoor, who followed the footsteps of their parents and tried their luck in films and got success. But, there are many such actors whose parents may have ruled the film industry for years, but they could not achieve any special status in the industry.

The film career of the actress we are talking about today, her father's career was a super hit. He made a great debut in the industry with a superhit film and then ruled the industry for decades, but his daughter's fate was completely opposite. This superstar's daughter could not even come close to him in terms of stardom.

Salman Khan had taken a big risk by investing money in two new star kids, but 'Hero' flopped badly at the box office. Salman Khan had to suffer huge losses due to the flop of the film.

After the flop of her debut film 'Hero', Athiya Shetty was seen in the film 'Mubarakan' in the year 2017. Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor were seen in important roles with her in this film, but Athiya Shetty's second film had a worse fate at the box office than her first film.

Athiya Shetty was last seen in the film ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ in the year 2019. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen opposite her in this film. This film proved to be a disaster at the box office.

Athiya Shetty has been away from the film world since 2019. However, even after giving back-to-back flop films, this actress still lives a luxurious life. Even today, she earns crores of rupees through brand advertisements.

Last year, in January 2023, Athiya Shetty got married to famous Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married at Suneil Shetty's Khandala farmhouse in the presence of their close friends and family. This year the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.