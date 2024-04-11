Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, became superstar with over Rs 289 crore net worth, her husband is..

There are many instances where childhood photos of Bollywood celebrities, shared by their fan pages, often go viral on social media. A similar photo is currently going viral where a superstar Bollywood actress can be seen smiling in a photo from her childhood. This actress has worked in several blockbuster films over the years with superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra, among others.

The actress whose childhood photo is going viral is none other than Anushka Sharma who made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film was a super hit and made Anushka Sharma a household name.

Anushka Sharma comes from an Army background. Her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, is an army officer. Her brother is film producer Karnesh Sharma, who earlier served in the Merchant Navy.

Anushka Sharma herself has revealed that she wanted to pursue a career in modelling or journalism, and had no desire to be an actress. While modelling, Anushka Sharma also joined an acting school and began auditioning for film roles and the rest in history.

It's been 16 years since Anushka Sharma's debut and she is still one of the highest-paid and most successful actresses in the film industry. Anushka Sharma's estimated net worth is over Rs 289 crore. In her career so far, Anushka Sharma has worked in several hit films including 'Sultan' opposite Salman Khan, 'Band Baaja Baaraat' opposite Ranveer Singh, 'Patiala House' opposite Akshay Kumar, 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, 'Dil Dhadakne Do' opposite Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, 'PK' alongside Aamir Khan, and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was a super flop.

Anushka Sharma will return to acting after six years with a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, named 'Chakda 'Xpress', which will be released on Netflix.

Anushka Sharma was the co-founder of the production company Clean Slate Filmz. It is now headed only by her brother.

As for her personal life, Anushka Sharma has been married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli since 2017. They have two children - a daughter named Vamika and a son named Akaay.

