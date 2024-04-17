Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who gave back-to-back flop films, put career in danger, one film changed his fortune, earned Rs..

Despite the series of flop films, Ajay Devgn did not give up and respite came in the same year, in 2008, when his film, Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal Returns', a sequel to the 2006 film 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited', was released.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 01:45 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Ajay Devgn is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. The actor is known for giving many super hit films and consistently delivering good box office numbers. He is currently grabbing headlines for his recently released biographical sports drama 'Maidaan'. The film was released on April 10 and has received positive reviews for its gripping storyline and star cast. 

While Ajay Devgn is a superstar now who attracts audiences to the theatre only through his name, there was a time when the actor struggled for one hit film at the box office. That year proved to be challenging for Ajay Devgn's career which was on the verge of getting ruined if one of his films didn't manage to become a blockbuster. 

We are talking about the year 2008 when 5 films of Ajay Devgn were released in the same year. Out of these 5 films, 4 were super flop which endangered Ajay Devgn's career in the film industry. However, one film out of these 5 emerged as a blockbuster, giving his career a much-needed respite. 

In 2008, Ajay Devgn first starred in 'Halla Bol', directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The social film based on Safdar Hashmi's life only earned Rs 12.75 crore at the box office. 

Ajay Devgn then appeared in Rohit Shetty's 'Sunday' which also was a commercial failure and only earned Rs 20 crore at the box office. 

Ajay Devgn then played the lead role opposite Kajol in 'U Me Aur Hum'. He also directed the film. Despite positive reviews from critics, 'U Me Aur Hum' failed to impress the audiences and earned only Rs 20.98 crore at the box office. 

Ajay Devgn, later in the year, made a cameo appearance in his brother Anil Devgan's film 'Haal-e-Dil' and played the lead role in Afzal Khan's 'Mehbooba'. 

Despite the series of flop films, Ajay Devgn did not give up and respite came in the same year, in 2008, when his film, Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal Returns', a sequel to the 2006 film 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited', was released. 

'Golmaal Returns' was a superhit and went on to earn Rs 79.25 crore at the box office worldwide.

Both Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty became lucky charms for each other after the success of this film. They went on and continued to collaborate on many commercially successful films. 

Rohit Shetty is now all set for the release of the fifth entry of the Cop Universe and the much-awaited sequel to 'Singham Returns' (2014), 'Singham Again', which is set to release in 2024. It stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone.

