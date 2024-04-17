Twitter
This film had no superstars, got slow start at box office, was made with budget of only Rs 60 lakh, earned Rs...

While 'Bheja Fry' started slow at the box office, word-of-mouth spread quickly and made it one of the biggest hit films made on a meager budget.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 12:37 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

In the film industry, to make a film a blockbuster, it is often assumed that one needs a huge budget. But, there was one film that was released in 2007 which changed the course of Indian cinema for the better. This film proved that if the story of the film holds weight, even small-budget films can perform well at the box office. Today, we are talking about the film 'Bheja Fry'. Made with a budget of only Rs 60 lakh, 'Bheja Fry' earned Rs 18 crore at the box office, a full 30 times its production budget.

While 'Bheja Fry' started slow at the box office, word-of-mouth spread quickly and made it one of the biggest hit films made on a meager budget.

The 2900% profit rate of 'Bheja Fry' is the highest in Bollywood history. Directed by Sagar Ballary and produced by Sunil Doshi, 'Bheja Fry' was led by Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Sarika, Milind Soman, and Ranvir Shorey in lead roles. It was released on April 13, 2007. 

The film was so successful that it also got a sequel 'Bheja Fry 2' which was released in 2011. It earned Rs 36 crore worldwide at the box office. 

Let us tell you that there was no superstar in either of these films and it was made on a very low budget, but despite this, the film performed brilliantly. It also gave a message to filmmakers that a huge budget is not always a guarantee for success. Sometimes, a gripping storyline is enough for a film to become a super hit.

