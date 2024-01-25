Meet actor who sold fruits, became Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan's co-star, now owns Rs 110 crore company; married superstar's..

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who sold fruits, became Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan's co-star, now owns Rs 110 crore company; married superstar's..

Meet actor who once used to sell fruits, now owns Rs 110 crore company.

article-main

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many actors like Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and others in the industry started by doing small jobs to make their end meets. One such actor who used to sell fruits at the age of 18, has been a part of several hit films and made his mark in the industry. 

The actor we are talking about also owns a multi-crore company apart from entertaining the audience with his acting chops. He is none other than Kunal Kapoor who also shares a special connection with Amitabh Bachchan. 

Kunal Kapoor, who is popularly known for his performances in Hindi films, revealed in an interview with Mid-Day that he used to export mangoes to Hong Kong when he was just 18. He said, "I don’t think that’s the right word(choosy actor) but I’ve been carrying that tag for so long now (laughs). It’s really simple. To me, what matters is if I’m into a film, I shouldn’t wake up and ask myself, “Dude, why are you doing this film?” I want to eat, sleep, breathe on a set. If I had to work just for work’s sake, I should have continued doing what I did before the movies: exporting mangoes to Hong Kong."

He further added that he left his job to enter films and said, "Seriously. I was about 18 when I was doing that job but it was thankfully short lived because all I ever dreamed off was being in the movies. Though with the current dollar rupee rate, exporting mangoes would be rather profitable." 

After leaving his job, Kunal Kapoor started his career as an assistant director in the film Aks. He trained for acting career under Barry John, and became a part of Motley, a theatre group run by acting legend Naseeruddin Shah. He finally made his acting debut alongside Tabu in Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities. 

In 2006, Kunal Kapoor got his breakthrough as he starred opposite Aamir Khan in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti, where he played a college student who after a tragedy, fights against corruption with his friends. The film was a critical and commercial success. He then never looked back and over the years have starred in movies like Don 2 Aja Nachle, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Dear Zindagi and more. 

Apart from an established actor, Kunal Kapoor is also a successful entrepreneur. Not many people know, but Kapoor is the man behind the leading crowd-funding platform Ketto ( a widely popular crowd-funding platform that raises money for several causes and people who are less fortunate). He founded Ketto in 2012, along with business partners Zaheer Adenwala and Varun Sheth. 

His idea was a hit with the investors and till now, Ketto has raised over USD 150 million (Rs 1,249 crore) for different causes on its platform, and it has a total revenue of over Rs 110 crore, according to reports. Kunal Kapoor lives a luxurious life and reportedly has whopping net worth of Rs 166 crore. 

Well, he also shares a special connection with Amitabh Bachchan. Big B's brother Ajitabh Bachchan has three daughters, Nilima, Namrata, Naina Bachchan. Kunal is married to Naina Bachchan who is also the niece of Amitabh Bachchan. Therefore, Kunal is Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the web series The Empire. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Indian actor whose film earned Rs 300 crore, not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Yash

DNA TV Show: Why Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur being termed as masterstroke of Modi govt

World's richest man Elon Musk says this about India not having permanent seat in UN Security Council

Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, she is from...

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE