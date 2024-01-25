Meet actor who sold fruits, became Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan's co-star, now owns Rs 110 crore company; married superstar's..

Meet actor who once used to sell fruits, now owns Rs 110 crore company.

Many actors like Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and others in the industry started by doing small jobs to make their end meets. One such actor who used to sell fruits at the age of 18, has been a part of several hit films and made his mark in the industry.

The actor we are talking about also owns a multi-crore company apart from entertaining the audience with his acting chops. He is none other than Kunal Kapoor who also shares a special connection with Amitabh Bachchan.

Kunal Kapoor, who is popularly known for his performances in Hindi films, revealed in an interview with Mid-Day that he used to export mangoes to Hong Kong when he was just 18. He said, "I don’t think that’s the right word(choosy actor) but I’ve been carrying that tag for so long now (laughs). It’s really simple. To me, what matters is if I’m into a film, I shouldn’t wake up and ask myself, “Dude, why are you doing this film?” I want to eat, sleep, breathe on a set. If I had to work just for work’s sake, I should have continued doing what I did before the movies: exporting mangoes to Hong Kong."

He further added that he left his job to enter films and said, "Seriously. I was about 18 when I was doing that job but it was thankfully short lived because all I ever dreamed off was being in the movies. Though with the current dollar rupee rate, exporting mangoes would be rather profitable."

After leaving his job, Kunal Kapoor started his career as an assistant director in the film Aks. He trained for acting career under Barry John, and became a part of Motley, a theatre group run by acting legend Naseeruddin Shah. He finally made his acting debut alongside Tabu in Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities.

In 2006, Kunal Kapoor got his breakthrough as he starred opposite Aamir Khan in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti, where he played a college student who after a tragedy, fights against corruption with his friends. The film was a critical and commercial success. He then never looked back and over the years have starred in movies like Don 2 Aja Nachle, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Dear Zindagi and more.

Apart from an established actor, Kunal Kapoor is also a successful entrepreneur. Not many people know, but Kapoor is the man behind the leading crowd-funding platform Ketto ( a widely popular crowd-funding platform that raises money for several causes and people who are less fortunate). He founded Ketto in 2012, along with business partners Zaheer Adenwala and Varun Sheth.

His idea was a hit with the investors and till now, Ketto has raised over USD 150 million (Rs 1,249 crore) for different causes on its platform, and it has a total revenue of over Rs 110 crore, according to reports. Kunal Kapoor lives a luxurious life and reportedly has whopping net worth of Rs 166 crore.

Well, he also shares a special connection with Amitabh Bachchan. Big B's brother Ajitabh Bachchan has three daughters, Nilima, Namrata, Naina Bachchan. Kunal is married to Naina Bachchan who is also the niece of Amitabh Bachchan. Therefore, Kunal is Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the web series The Empire.