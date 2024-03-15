Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actor who studied at IIT Delhi, quit high-paying job for acting, worked with Manoj Bajpayee, became a star after..

Amol Parashar is widely known for playing Chitvan Sharma in the web series 'TVF Tripling' and for playing the role of Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham'.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Mar 15, 2024

Many actors in the film industry left their lucrative careers behind to pursue their passion for acting. Some examples of it are the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Jitendra Kumar, and Vicky Kaushal. These actors studied engineering from prestigious colleges but later decided to leave everything behind to follow their dream of becoming an actor. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who left his high-paying job to make a place for himself in the film industry. 

The actor we are talking about today is none other than Amol Parashar. The actor is a famous name in the OTT space. He has also delivered some amazing performances in Bollywood films. Many are unaware that Amol Parashar graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi as a Mechanical engineer and later quit his job at ZS Associates to join the film industry.

Amol Parashar is widely known for playing Chitvan Sharma in the web series 'TVF Tripling' and for playing the role of Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham'.

In his career so far, Amol Parashar has starred in films like 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' with Konkana Sen Sharma, and 'Traffic' opposite Manoj Bajapayee. His first lead role came with the film 'Cash', produced by Vishesh Bhatt.

Amol Parashar is still active in the OTT space and films and is quite popular among audiences. 

