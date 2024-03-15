Twitter
Meet actress who worked with Sridevi, Sunny Deol, debut film was super flop, became a superstar overnight after..

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

If it is written in your destiny, you will surely get it. This saying turned true for one actress who, after years of struggle, finally came into the limelight for her talent and beauty. The actress we are talking about today is Triptii Dimri who made her film debut in 2017 but shot to fame after playing a supporting role in Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster film 'Animal'. 

For her small role in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal', Triptii Dimri earned fame which many leading actresses fail to achieve even after many years of struggle. Triptii Dimri, who is also referred to as India's 'National Crush', was born in 1994 in Garhwal, Uttarakhand. She completed her schooling at Delhi Public School, Firozabad, and did her graduation in psychology from Sri Aurobindo College. Triptii Dimri then went on to pursue an acting course at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. 

Triptii Dimri made her acting debut with Shreyas Talpade's directorial debut 'Poster Boys', which was released in 2017. The film starred Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles. She then played the lead role in 'Laila Majnu' in 2018. Triptii Dimri also played a minor role in late superstar Sridevi's 'Mom'.

After a short hiatus, Triptii Dimri finally got her breakthrough from Anvita Dutt's 'Bulbbul', produced by Anushka Sharma. She also worked in 'Qala' in 2022 which earned her much critical acclaim. 

However, Triptii Dimri shot to fame in 2023 when she appeared in a brief role in the top-grossing Ranbir Kapoor film 'Animal'. Her role in the film was loved by critics and audiences alike who gave her the tag of India's National Crush. 'Animal' proved to be a considerable advancement in Triptii Dimri's career.

Triptii Dimri will now be seen in 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam', alongside Vicky Kaushal, with Rajkummar Rao in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', and with Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. 

Reports state that after the success of 'Animal', Triptii Dimri has also increased her fees and now charges double the money for her appearances. 

