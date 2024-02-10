Twitter
Meet actor who became a star overnight, gave many superhit films, was once troubled by stardom, got rejected for...

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 08:36 AM IST

Today, we will talk about a famous Bollywood actor who once used to work for Rs 1000 per month, but today is worth crores. This actor started his career in Bollywood with Juhi Chawla and became a star overnight with his very first film. In his career of 30 years, this actor has given many hits and blockbuster films. But, even after so many years of experience, he got rejected for a role.

We are talking about Bollywood's Mr perfectionist and superstar Aamir Khan who started his acting career with the film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'. He also worked as an assistant director in this film. It was only after this film that he gained a huge fan following.

In an interview given to Humans of Bombay, Aamir Khan said, "I never work thinking that if I perform well, I will get awards. I know I shouldn't say that but I don't believe in awards. But making the film was a different experience. Mansoor Ali Khan is a great director, and after learning a lot from him I made a lot of progress. During the film ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, I was not only an actor on the set but also worked as an assistant director. For this, I used to get Rs 1000 per month."

Aamir's career got a new direction after his debut film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'. He said that after ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, was released, young people and families started coming to theatres. Aamir said, "I liked the work of Juhi and Mansoor very much. I had never thought about my role. My debut film became successful and I became a star overnight. Whereas, I didn't even know the meaning of stardom. I could not move around freely. It was no longer easy to go anywhere. Because wherever I went, there was a crowd. At that time, I was troubled by stardom itself."

Let us tell you that Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao is in the news these days about her upcoming comedy-drama film 'Laapataa Ladies'. She is making a comeback as a director through this film. Recently, she revealed in one of her interviews that Aamir Khan had first auditioned for the role of Ravi Kishan in the film. However, after reviewing the audition tape, Kiran saw that Ravi was the best for this role and despite 30 years of experience, superstar Aamir Khan was rejected.

On the work front, Aamir Khan has been taking a break from acting. His last film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump', was declared a flop in India even though it did decent business overseas. Before this, Aamir Khan was seen, in 2018, alongside Amitabh Bachchan in 'Thugs of Hindostan'. The film received negative reviews and was considered a box office failure.

However, Aamir Khan remains one of the most successful actors in the film industry. His film 'Dangal' was a commercial success, setting several records at the box office including the highest-grossing Hindi film, and highest-grossing Indian film. To this day, it remains the only Indian film to cross the Rs 2000 crore mark. 

In October 2017, he starred in a supporting role in his production 'Secret Superstar'. The film went on to become one of the most profitable films of all time and is the highest-grossing Indian film featuring a female protagonist.

