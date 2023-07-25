Meet 90s superstar who became Miss India at 18, bought a Mumbai home at 22, know her connection to Dharmendra's family

She was last seen on the screen in 2004 but her fans still go crazy after seeing her photographs which she shared on Instagram.

The names of Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, and Karisma Kapoor come to mind whenever we talk about beautiful actresses of the 90s of the Indian film industry, who continue to looke gorgeous through all these years. But, there is another actress who is just as beautiful but not talked about enough and it is none other than Deepti Bhatnagar.

Deepti Bhatnagar who rose to fame with her famous song 'Mera Laung Gawacha' is 55 years old now but her beauty is to die for, even today.

Deepti Bhatnagar became a household name after hosting the TV show 'Yatra'. Deepti Bhatnagar's jewelry and sarees were discussed a lot in this show, which took her on tour to temples and religious places across the country. Looking at Deepti Bhatnagar now, you won't be able to guess that she is 55.

Seeing the latest viral photos of Deepti Bhatnagar, fans are praising her beauty. Seeing her photos in a wrap-around on the beach, one fan even went to call Deepti Bhatnagar, "you have stolen my heart."

Here's the photo

Apart from television and Bollywood, Deepti Bhatnagar has also worked in many South films. Apart from the show 'Yatra', Deepti also hosted the Star Plus show Musafir Hoon Yaaron.

It is to be noted that Deepti Bhatnagar became Miss India in 1990 at the age of 18. Then she moved to Mumbai to pursue her career in acting and bought her own home in just 11 months. Deepti Bhatnagara was just 22 at that time.

Deepti Bhatnagar is Dharmendra's daughter-in-law because she is married to Randeep Arya, son of Dharmendra's cousin Veerendra. She is also the sister-in-law of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

