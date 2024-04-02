Meet 60s’ top star, who became actress to support family, slapped Amitabh Bachchan, director threatened her when…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman who started career with just Rs 110, now earns in crores, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her business is...

OnePlus Nord CE4 launched in India: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 50MP camera at just Rs…

Meet lesser-known niece of Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, her family runs Rs 37000 crore company, she is married to...

Crew box office collection day 4: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's film holds well on first Monday, collects Rs 4.50 crore

Kannauj Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who started career with just Rs 110, now earns in crores, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her business is...

OnePlus Nord CE4 launched in India: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 50MP camera at just Rs…

Meet lesser-known niece of Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, her family runs Rs 37000 crore company, she is married to...

Warning signs of intestine problems and damage

Weight Loss: High protein foods to shed belly fat faster

7 lost Indian cities

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Crew box office collection day 4: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's film holds well on first Monday, collects Rs 4.50 crore

Meet Amitabh, Rajesh Khanna's heroine, directors would get her drenched in rains to make films hit, now she...

Meet 60s’ top star, who became actress to support family, slapped Amitabh Bachchan, director threatened her when…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet 60s’ top star, who became actress to support family, slapped Amitabh Bachchan, director threatened her when…

One of 60s' highest-paid stars, who wanted to be a doctor, left her dream to support her family and became an actress.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 08:21 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Waheeda Rehman and Dev Anand
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many actors leave their studies to achieve the dream of entering the glamour world and making a name for themselves. However, there is one actress, who wanted to become a doctor, but after her father's death, to support her family, she decided to enter the entertainment field. 

The actress we are talking about has featured in over 90 films and has given hits alongside Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, Sunil Dutt, Rajesh Khanna, and more. Not only this, she is also the recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She is none other than Waheeda Rehman. 

Waheeda Rehman trained Bharatanatyam in Chennai as a child along with her sisters. The actress had to go through the pain of her father's death when she was still in her teenage. The actress, who always dreamt of becoming a doctor, abandoned her goal due to her family's circumstances emotionally and financially, alongside her mother's illness. In order to support her family, she accepted movie offers that stemmed from her dancing abilities.

She made her acting debut with the Tamil film Alibabavum 40 Thirudargalum as a dancer. She also worked in  Alibabavum 40 Thirudargalum released in 1956, which was the first Tamil film to be colourised. She then made her Bollywood debut with Guru Dutt's crime thriller C.I.D. which gained her recognition. Her next with Guru Dutt, Pyasaa, was also a success. She then starred with Dev Anand in the film Solva Saal which was a commercial success. 

Waheeda Rehman threatened by director

Waheeda Rehman herself revealed that she was a stubborn newcomer. The actress used to keep her conditions whenever she got an offer and used to work on her conditions only. In one of the movies alongside Dev Anand, the actress refused to wear revealing clothes which made the director angry. He threatened the actress to never work with her again and told Waheeda, “This your second or third movie, and it will be your last one because you have too many conditions.” However, Dev Anand sided with Waheeda Rehman and made the director understand her point of view.

 She went on to star in several hit Bollywood films like Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962), Bees Saal Baad, Kaun Apna Kaun Paraya, Mujhe Jeene Do and She received widespread critical acclaim for the romantic drama Guide establishing herself as the top actress. At the end of 1964, Rehman became the third-highest-paid actress in Hindi films. The actress never had to struggle in her film career and went on to feature in over 90 films. 

When Waheeda Rehman slapped Amitabh Bachchan

Waheeda Rehman and Amitabh Bachchan shared the screen in Reshma Aur Shera. In one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, the actress revealed an anecdote when she slapped Amitabh Bachchan during the shoot. She revealed that in one of the scenes, she had to slap Amitabh and while were preparing for the shot, she jokingly told him that she was going to slap him really hard, so he should better be prepared for it. However, when the shot happened, she ended up hitting with her full force. 

She further revealed that it was an ‘error’ and recalled how Amitabh Bachchan didn’t take it personally and appreciated her for her believable acting skills. The actress also won National Film Award for this movie. The actress is regarded as one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT graduate, got AIR 77 in IIT-JEE, hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, he is now…

Man rides bull amidst bustling road, video goes viral with 41 million views

Meet Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi's heroine, who gave only flops in 12 years, quit industry after marriage, is now...

Meet actor, who became superstar with one show, then quit TV for Bollywood, has 9 flops in 11 years, is now…

Crew box office collection day 2: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti-starrer holds well, mints Rs 10.28 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement