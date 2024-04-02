Meet 60s’ top star, who became actress to support family, slapped Amitabh Bachchan, director threatened her when…

One of 60s' highest-paid stars, who wanted to be a doctor, left her dream to support her family and became an actress.

Many actors leave their studies to achieve the dream of entering the glamour world and making a name for themselves. However, there is one actress, who wanted to become a doctor, but after her father's death, to support her family, she decided to enter the entertainment field.

The actress we are talking about has featured in over 90 films and has given hits alongside Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, Sunil Dutt, Rajesh Khanna, and more. Not only this, she is also the recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She is none other than Waheeda Rehman.

Waheeda Rehman trained Bharatanatyam in Chennai as a child along with her sisters. The actress had to go through the pain of her father's death when she was still in her teenage. The actress, who always dreamt of becoming a doctor, abandoned her goal due to her family's circumstances emotionally and financially, alongside her mother's illness. In order to support her family, she accepted movie offers that stemmed from her dancing abilities.

She made her acting debut with the Tamil film Alibabavum 40 Thirudargalum as a dancer. She also worked in Alibabavum 40 Thirudargalum released in 1956, which was the first Tamil film to be colourised. She then made her Bollywood debut with Guru Dutt's crime thriller C.I.D. which gained her recognition. Her next with Guru Dutt, Pyasaa, was also a success. She then starred with Dev Anand in the film Solva Saal which was a commercial success.

Waheeda Rehman threatened by director

Waheeda Rehman herself revealed that she was a stubborn newcomer. The actress used to keep her conditions whenever she got an offer and used to work on her conditions only. In one of the movies alongside Dev Anand, the actress refused to wear revealing clothes which made the director angry. He threatened the actress to never work with her again and told Waheeda, “This your second or third movie, and it will be your last one because you have too many conditions.” However, Dev Anand sided with Waheeda Rehman and made the director understand her point of view.

She went on to star in several hit Bollywood films like Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962), Bees Saal Baad, Kaun Apna Kaun Paraya, Mujhe Jeene Do and She received widespread critical acclaim for the romantic drama Guide establishing herself as the top actress. At the end of 1964, Rehman became the third-highest-paid actress in Hindi films. The actress never had to struggle in her film career and went on to feature in over 90 films.

When Waheeda Rehman slapped Amitabh Bachchan

Waheeda Rehman and Amitabh Bachchan shared the screen in Reshma Aur Shera. In one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, the actress revealed an anecdote when she slapped Amitabh Bachchan during the shoot. She revealed that in one of the scenes, she had to slap Amitabh and while were preparing for the shot, she jokingly told him that she was going to slap him really hard, so he should better be prepared for it. However, when the shot happened, she ended up hitting with her full force.

She further revealed that it was an ‘error’ and recalled how Amitabh Bachchan didn’t take it personally and appreciated her for her believable acting skills. The actress also won National Film Award for this movie. The actress is regarded as one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.