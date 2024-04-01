Twitter
Bollywood

Meet 22-year-old actress, who is more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol, owns private jet worth crores

This actress, who started working at the age of 8, has done only 1 film, owns a private jet.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 07:12 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

22-year-old actress who owns a private jet
We have all seen the luxurious lifestyle of the people in glamour world. Whether it is Ananya Panday or Shah Rukh Khan, everyone lives a super luxurious lifestyle and some of the actors in the industry also own a private jet. However, one of the newcommers, whose debut created controversy, has recently shared the pics with a private jet which has left fans shocked. 

The actress we are talking about started her journey at the age of 8 and was once the highest-paid child actress on Television. However, due to an illness, the actress had to quit the show and then later she made her debut alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is none other than Avneet Kaur. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Avneet Kaur started her journey when she was just 8 years old. The actress participated in the show Dance Li'l Masters in 2010 and rose to prominence with the show. She then made her acting debut in 2012 with the television show Meri Maa and since then has appeared in several shows like Chandranandini, Humari Sister Didi, Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and more. 

She finally made her Bollywood debut alongside Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, however, her debut as lead actress came in 2023 with Kangana Ranaut's production Tiku Weds Sheru. In the movie, the actress was seen kissing and romancing with an actor double her age, which irked the netizens and sparked controversy. 

Though the actress has had a short career, she still enjoys more popularity than Bollywood A-listers like Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kajol. Avneet Kaur is a force on social media and enjoys a huge fan following of 32.3 million followers which is much more than stars like Kareena (12.9 million), Kajol (16 million), Kangana Ranaut (9.7 million) and even young actresses like Janhvi Kapoor (24.1 million), Ananya Panday (24.6 million). 

Apart from a luxurious house in Mumbai and swanky cars, The actress, who has a reported net worth of Rs 41 crore, also owns a private jet. In Bollywood, only a few stars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan own a private jet and now this 22-year-old actress has also joined these big names. The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared photos posing with her private jet in a white tracksuit. The actress was also seen posing inside the private jet and flaunting her achievement. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Avneet Kaur will be next seen in the movie Luv Ki Arrange Marriage alongside Sunny Singh. The film is directed by Ishrat Khan and talking about the movie, the actress said, "Family comedy is a genre I have thoroughly enjoyed and getting a chance to be a part of a film that will be enjoyed by everyone is exciting. Working with Supriya Ma'am, Annu Sir, and Rajpal Sir will be a learning experience for me, and can't wait to make you laugh."

