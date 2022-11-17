Meenakshi Sheshadri opens up on her kissing scene with Sunny Deol in Dacait

Screenshots/YouTube

Meenakshi Sheshadri reminisced about the times she spent on-set with Sunny Deol, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjay Dutt. Meenakshi revealed that she shared a kissing moment with Sunny in Dacait in a recent interview. Although Sunny was "very professional," she continued, the Censors "cut that" portion out.

In an interview with Times of India, Meenakshi said, "With Sunny, I had a kiss in Dacait, which happens just before a song. I give full credit to Sunny for being very professional about it and making me comfortable too. But the Censors cut that. With Sanju, I started on a fan-moment note. I had seen him shooting for Rocky with Tina Munim. I was very young then. I found him very handsome and cute. And when my chance to work with him in Inaam Dus Hazaar came, I did tell him about that shoot. As for Amitji, I think I will never forget the aerial shots we took during the song Jaane do jaane do, mujhe jaana hai in Shahenshah."

About, Rajesh Khanna in Awara Baap, she said, "He didn't come late on the sets of Awara Baap. He was ready to do rehearsals with me. He never made me feel like a newcomer. If at all he came late on a given day, it was because the director who had asked him to come late as he had scenes only later in the day."

Rahul Rawail was the director of the 1987 film Dacait. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Raakhee, Raza Murad, Suresh Oberoi, Paresh Rawal, and Urmila Matondkar in addition to Meenakshi. It is based on a character who becomes a dacoit after experiencing oppression at the hands of the local zamindars (landlords).

With Painter Babu, Meenakshi made her cinematic debut in 1983. She then appeared as a leading lady in a number of films, including Hero, Shahenshah, Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak, and Satyamev Jayate.