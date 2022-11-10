Tiger Shroff reacts to Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt upcoming actioner Baap, says 'khatammm...'

Tiger Shroff- Jackie Shroff

Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt are coming together with actioner Baap (working title), and the first look of the film left action fans craving for more. The upcoming ensemble multi-starrer is on the lines of Sylvester Stallone's The Expandables, as it has brought back the action icons of the 80s.

On Wednesday, the main cast unveiled their look with a still poster. In the photo, the four hunks were posing like the original badass boys. In the announcement poster, the four actors are seen sitting next to each other. Sunny appears to be a prisoner in orange and white attire. Sanjay is seen wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and a brown jacket. Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, carries his signature handkerchief. Mithun Da is seen wearing a dark shirt, jeans, a sleeveless brown jacket and a green beret cap.

Today, the character names of these actors have been disclosed. Their names will certainly give you a strong nostalgic feeling. In the upcoming film, Jackie is playing Jaikishan (his real name), Sanjay is playing Ballu (his character name from Khalnayak), Sunny is playing Arjun (one of his most-celebrated characters) and Mithun is playing Yeda Bhagat.

Check out the posters

The loyal fans of the veterans are going gaga over the posters. Filmgoers are hailing them as the OG swaggers, and among them is Jackie's son Tiger Shroff. The War star shared the first look on his Instagram stories and gave his honest reaction to it by saying, "Killing it Daddy @apnabhidu. Khatammm bc."

Here's Tiger's reaction to papa's upcoming actioner

As per the reports, the movie is an action drama. Vivek Chauhan will reportedly helm the film. Ahmed Khan is producing the project. Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff had earlier collaborated in the blockbuster Tridev (1989). Sanjay and Jackie have also earlier worked in Khal-Nayak.

(With inputs from ANI)