Manav Kaul recalls being detained in Gulshan Kumar’s murder case, shares chilling details: ‘Uss samay mujhe aisa...'

Manav Kaul recalls being detained in Gulshan Kumar's murder case

Manav Kaul, best known for his work in films like City Lights, Wazir, Jalsa, and more has also worked in several other films produced by production house T-Series Films, led by Bhushan Kumar. However, the actor recently opened up on being mistakenly detained in the 1997 murder case of Gulshan Kumar.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, The actor recalled the time when he and his friends were misunderstood by the people in his residential society and was detained in the murder case of Gulshan Kumar. The actor said, “We were five people who used to stay in Dahisar and since we didn’t have much money, we would stay awake till 2 am, have tea, and sleep. The next day we could skip breakfast and wake up late and directly have lunch.”

He added, “The entire day we would walk around studios and Film City and meet people and then come back at night. So someone who lived in our society found it suspicious that these five men come back late at night, gamble and then the next day get ready and leave. So they complained and one night when we were playing cards and suddenly the police surrounded our house and they entered and directly asked, “Gulshan Kumar ko kisne maara (Who killed Gulshan Kumar)?” I found it a bit funny but 2-3 other people got scared and they took us to Dahisar police station. One of them called me and said, you are Kashmiri, where is your country-made gun(Katta)? But after that we were released.”

Recalling the time, the actor said, “At that time I was very young and that time I was feeling ticklish in my stomach and that ‘Aisa Swagat Mila Mumbai Police (got such welcome from Mumbai police). After that when I went to the T-series office and saw Gulshan Kumar’s picture at the entry and thought to myself ‘hmmm…kaha se shuruaat hui thi, aur kaha hai hum (from where we started and now where we are)’.”

The late T-series founder Gulshan Kumar died on August 12, 1997, after being shot several times outside Jiteshwar Mahadev Mandir in Mumbai, where he was a regular visitor.

