Malaika Arora shows off her sizzling hot moves as she recreates Zeenat Aman song Aap Jaisa Koi

Returning with yet another glitzy dance number is Malaika Arora. The song, Aap Jaisa Koi, has a cameo appearance by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

Aap Jaisa Koi/Youtube

Returning with yet another glitzy dance number is Malaika Arora. The song, Aap Jaisa Koi, has a cameo appearance by Ayushmann Khurrana and is from his upcoming movie An Action Hero. It has a very different vibe from Zeenat Aman's original song from the 1980 movie Qurbani. 

Tanishk Bagchi remade the song, and Zahrah S. Khan and Altamash Faridi sang it again with the revised lyrics. The original song's lyrics and music were written by Indeevar and performed by Nazia Hassan. Zeenat performed at a club in a red dress in the original, with Feroz Khan watching from the crowd; in the remake, Malaika Arora wears a short, shimmering gown, and Ayushmann joins her at the very end. 

Watch the song here

For the unversed, Malaika Arora recently dropped the trailer of her upcoming show Moving In With Malaika. Sharing the trailer, the actress gave a befitting reply to trolls who target her for her age, outfits and walk. 

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana shows off his flawless dance moves on An Action Hero song Jehda Nasha

In the trailer, Malaika Arora can be heard saying, “Hey guys, it’s Malaika, the woman everyone loves to talk about. No? I mean it, just see the comments below this video ek baar. Kya Kya pehenti hai, ye sab kya karti hai? Kuch bhi kro, people talk up. I break up, it’s breaking news. I move one, I am with my partner, I am trolled. My God damn walk, I am trolled. Bikini or evening gown, I am trolled. Comments aate hai ‘ma’am gharpe raho na, ye sab karne ki umar nahi hai. Sure, I am not getting any younger but you know what’s getting really old? These comments. These same old remarks, so I thought I will give everyone something new to talk about, show you a real Malaika.” 

 

 

