Malaika Arora endorses Danda Yoga for good health, know benefits of this intense workout

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is known for her fitness. The actor has her fitness studio in Mumbai where she often can be spotted practicing exercise, and yoga. Recently, a video of Malaika went viral in which she could be seen performing 'Danda Yoga'. Malaika could be seen stretching and squatting as she held the stick as a prop and used it to support her arm muscles. 

The caption on Malaika Arora’s post read, "Good morning everyone, I’m back with a fantastic Monday workout. This time with a prop. Danda yoga is one of my favourite forms of yoga. Here are some reasons why: It’s a fabulous workout to reduce belly fat, especially the around your waist. It gives a great stretch to the muscles of the arms and legs and spine. It relaxes the body thoroughly. This week, try adding a prop to your workout, something as simple as a bottle of water or a towel. It will enhance your workout and give you a welcomed break."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While Malaika's video was much appreciated by her fans, many also started to search for the benefits of Danda yoga and what it entails. 

What is Danda Yoga? 

According to Divayoga, Yoga Danda is another name for a sacred stick that is used for meditation. In the ancient scriptures of India, Rishis and their yoga is heavily mentioned and this yoga danda is now also practiced by individuals to extend their lengthy meditation. 

Danda yoga has many benefits for the body, including the one Malaika mentioned in her video. 

Danda yoga benefits 

Burns stubborn fat.
Improves posture.
Enriches core strength. 
Helps in toning the body.
Rejuvenates the brain.
Helps to open up the chest and lungs.
Boosts abdominal organs.
Helps in improving circulation and respiration.

