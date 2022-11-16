What is the science behind hugs? Know about the 3 hormones that release when you exchange hugs

Photo: Pixabay

Every human being has feelings, we often express our emotions through our actions. Hugs are something which is often exchanged in order to express our vulnebility, happiness, sorrow and excitement. Have you ever noticed that you feel relieved, peaceful and good whenever you hug somebody who is close to you? It's because your body releases happy hormones when you hug somebody for more than 20 seconds.

But, the question is do hugs really have anything to do with our happy hormones? If, yes then what is the science behind it?

Here's what medical science says about hugs

You all must have seen Sanjay Dutt's film "Munna Bhai", in which hugging was addressed as Jadoo ki Jhappi. A study called 'Warm hugs' suggests that hugging a partner for just 20 seconds reduces stress levels. In this study, 200 people were included and they were given a very stressful task in which they had to speak in front of people. In the first half of the task, half of the people had to hug their partner for 20 seconds and the other half did not. Those who wanted to hug their partner said that their stress was reduced by this.

Hug releases these 3 hormones in the body

Dopamine: It is a hormone that makes a person feel pleasure. Due to which the person starts having self-satisfaction.

Serotonin: This hormone is very important in controlling our stress. It promotes our good mood and reduces the feeling of loneliness.

Oxytocin: It is known as Love Hormone/Cuddle hormone. It is also able to relieve our stress. Apart from this, this hormone maintains our heart health better. Along with weight loss, it is also helpful in strengthening immunity.