Ayushmann Khurrana shows off his flawless dance moves on An Action Hero song Jehda Nasha

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi, two actors from Bollywood, will be seen dancing together to the new song Jedha Nasha. Recently, Ayushmann released a video of himself practising dance steps.

On Tuesday, Nora and Ayushmann unveiled the poster of the song.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared the poster which he captioned, "Get ready to the dance floor once again with #JehdaNasha, with a sizzling twist! Out soon! #AnActionHero in cinemas near you on Dec 2, 2022."

The song, written by Amar Jalal and Balla Jalal, features singing by Amar Jalal, IP Singh, Yohani, and Harjot Kaur. The song is an authorized version of an earlier Amar Jalal song of the same name.

Recently, a video of Ayushmann and Nora dancing to a song together appeared on social media. Fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons as soon as the Bala actor posted the poster.

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. The film marks the Dream Gir actor's first action-packed role of his career and after looking at the comments it`s clear that fans just can’t wait to see him in an action avatar.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann will be also seen in an upcoming comedy film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz and the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 23, 2023.

An Action Hero will be Khurrana's third theatrical release this year after the political action thriller Anek co-starring Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra, and the medical campus-comedy drama Doctor G, which also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. Both the above movies failed to leave a mark at the box office. (With inputs from ANI)