Ayushmann Khurrana, Nora Fatehi share poster of their dance track Jehda Nasha from An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi dropped the poster of their upcoming song Jedha Nasha from the film An Action Hero.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 08:53 PM IST

Credit: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi will be seen grooving together to a new song Jedha Nasha. On Tuesday, Nora and Ayushmann unveiled the poster of their upcoming song Jehda Nasha from the film An Action Hero.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared the poster which he captioned, "Get ready to the dance floor once again with #JehdaNasha, with a sizzling twist! Out soon! #AnActionHero in cinemas near you on Dec 2, 2022."

Sung by Amar Jalal, IP Singh, Yohani and Harjot Kaur and penned by Amar Jalal and Balla Jalal, the song is a dancing track. The song is an official remake of an old song with the same title by Amar Jalal. The official release date of the song is still awaited.

Recently a video surfaced on social media in which Ayushmann and Nora could be seen grooving to a song together. Well, it seems like the song is none other than Jehda Nasha. Soon after the Bala actor dropped the poster, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Read|Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana shares what it takes to be an Indian, says 'you become an Indian when...' | Exclusive

"Cant wait for an action hero," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "TWO HOTTIES IN ONE SONG ."Apart from Nora Fatehi, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora will be also having a special item number in An Action Hero. Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the quirky thriller film which gathered massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. The film marks the Dream Gir actor's first action-packed role of his career and after looking at the comments it`s clear that fans just can`t wait to see him in an action avatar.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann will be also seen in an upcoming comedy film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz and the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 23, 2023. (With inputs from ANI)

