Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana shares what it takes to be an Indian, says 'you become an Indian when...' | Exclusive

Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichüsa talk about the viral 'sirf Indian kaise banta hai aadmi' dialogue in the film's trailer.

Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl, Bala, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, with critical acclaim and box office successes to his credit, Ayushmann Khurrana is now all set to impress the audience with Anubhav Sinha directed socio-political action thriller Anek, in which the actor essays the role of an undercover cop on a mission to restore peace in the Northeastern region of India. The film touches on the topic of racial and ethnic discrimination and the country's Northeast tensions.

The film's trailer created a lot of buzz online, courtesy of the dialogue 'sirf Indian kaise banta hai aadmi' and Ayushmann's character Joshua talking about how fluency in Hindi decides who belongs to which part of India. And now, during an exclusive chat with DNA, Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichüsa opened up on the same and shared what it takes to be an Indian.

When asked what it takes to be an Indian, Ayushmann told DNA in an exclusive interaction, "You become an Indian when you respect everyone around you irrespective of their language, ethnicity, religion. Together...as united we are all Indians. Our diversity is our biggest strength and weakness. It is upon us how we take it. If we make this (diversity) our strength instead of weakness, then we are a true 'Indian'."

Andrea seconded Ayushmann and said, "I think Ayushmann has put it really well. It doesn’t matter how I look or what language I speak, I am an Indian because I was born in this country. I think it's quite a disservice to the fact that people have to prove that they are an 'Indian'. I am from Nagaland and I don’t think it’s right to prove myself to other cities or to the rest of the country that I am an Indian."

She added, "Anek is a film that kind of tackles this from a very different perspective and it's a great film.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film is all set to release on May 27, 2022.