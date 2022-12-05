Search icon
Malaika Arora reveals Arbaaz Khan was ‘one of first faces' she saw after her car accident

Malaika Arora, in Moving in with Malaika, revealed that Arbaaz Khan was one of the first people she saw after the car accident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 11:04 PM IST

Malaika Arora reveals Arbaaz Khan was ‘one of first faces' she saw after her car accident
File Photo

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, who is now grabbing everyone’s attention with her new show Moving In With Malaika, talked about her car accident that happened earlier this year. She also talked about her eye surgery while talking to Farah Khan in Moving In With Malaika.

Malaika revealed that Arbaaz Khan was one of the first people she saw after the car accident. While talking to Farah, she said, “In that moment I thought I was disfigured. I thought I've lost my sight in that moment because I couldn't see anything for those couple of hours. There was so much of glass shard in my eye and there was blood, so I couldn't see. For me, in that moment, I genuinely thought that I don't think I will survive and I may not see Arhaan again. I was taken to hospital, surgery happened, etc.”

She added, “But when I was wheeled out one of the first faces that I saw was actually Arbaaz, at that moment. And he kept asking me, 'Can you see? How many numbers? How many fingers?' And I was like 'why is he doing this?' It was very strange. For a second, I was like okay 'have I gone back in time?' Something that really sticks out is in difficult times, you know that irrespective whatever it may be, past, present, future, jo bhi ho (whatever happened), the way he was there.”

For the unversed, on April 2, Malaika Arora met with an accident when she was on her way back to Mumbai. She survived major injuries. She also talked about her life after parting ways with Arbaaz Khan.

Also read: 'F*****g disgusting': After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora lambasts her pregnancy rumours

Sh stated, “Every decision that I made in my life has been completely worth it. I am happy,” Malaika became teary-eyed while telling this to Farah. Farah consoled her and said, "Aww, you look beautiful even when you cry."

 

