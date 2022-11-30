Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

'F*****g disgusting': After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora lambasts her pregnancy rumours

It seems both Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are very angry with the pregnancy rumours. They slammed the reports of their pregnancy on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 07:43 PM IST

'F*****g disgusting': After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora lambasts her pregnancy rumours
Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bollywood star Malaika Arora has reacted to her pregnancy, she took to Instagram and reshared the screenshot shared by Arjun Kapoor. She slammed the reports and said, “f*****g disgusting.”

It seems both Arjun and Malaika are very angry with the rumours. Arjun took to Instagram and wrote, “ "This is the lowest that you could have gone. You have done it by being casual. Insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying the garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives."  

For the unversed, the reports of Malaika’s pregnancy circulated after Pinkvilla published an article stating that someone from London informed them that Malaika and Arjun went to London in October where they announced that they are expecting a child.

On November 10, Malaika Arora shared a photo on her social media profile mentioning 'I said YES'. Her post sparked her wedding rumours with Arjun Kapoor, people wondered if she said yes to marrying Arjun Kapoor. Soon, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl announced that she has said 'yes' to her OTT debut with her new reality show Moving In With Malaika. 

The entire industry showered her with best wishes for a new step in her illustrious career and now, none other than her beau, Arjun Kapoor too has posted an encouraging message for Malaika. Taking to his Instagram Stories on November 11, the Ek Villain Returns actor wrote, "Excited to see what’s in store for this new phase...Can’t Wait!".

Malaika and Arjun made their relationship on Instagram official in 2019 and since then, they have never shied away from talking about their relationship in interviews. However, the two stars are often been trolled for the age gap between them as Malaika turned 49 in October, whereas Arjun celebrated his 37th birthday in June.

READ | Malaika Arora's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor drops mirror selfie on actress's birthday, calls her 'yin to my yang'

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Not just Nick Jonas, THESE celebs too have been diagnosed with diabetes in the past
Urvashi Rautela should be next Barbie girl, these pics are proof
Enola Holmes 2, Khakee The Bihar Chapter, Monica O My Darling, Tanaav: OTT release in November 2022
5 times Malaika Arora aced with her stunning outfits
Buttermilk health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include chaas in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden number within 8 seconds?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.