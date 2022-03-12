Headlines

Malaika Arora on 'hypocrites' trolling her over sheer outfit, says 'same thing on Rihanna would be appreciated'

Malaika Arora said that people love such dresses on Hollywood superstars like Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, but judge Indian celebrities.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 12, 2022, 08:49 AM IST

People love such dresses on Hollywood superstars like Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, but judge Indian celebrities if they wear anything similar, according to Malaika.

 

She said in an interview with Pinkvilla All she could hear was that it looked fantastic. She has no idea who else exists. People, she believes, are extremely hypocritical.  What you'd see on Rihanna, you'd see on JLo (Jennifer Lopez) or Beyonce, and you'd be like, 'Wow!' and I love them! She also stated that she believes they are ladies who inspire her on a daily basis. They do the same thing over here, and they instantly ask, "What is she doing?" She's a mother, and she's this and that!' Why should we be hypocrites?

 

She also added that if they can enjoy it on someone else, why can't they appreciate it on her and make it a global outlook? Why have these double standards?"

While Malaika does not believe in trolls, she has admitted to being affected by nasty comments when social media was first introduced.

Speaking of the same, she said that everyone who claims it didn't happen is either lying or attempting to hide something. For everyone, it was the first time. 'What the hell,' we all exclaimed. It would irritate her, but she always shrugged it off.

