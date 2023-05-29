Malaika Arora gets mercilessly trolled for sharing semi-nude photo of Arjun Kapoor, netizens ask ‘is she drunk?’

Malaika Arora gets mercilessly trolled for sharing semi-nude photo of Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is getting brutally for posting a semi-nude photo of her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor.

The semi-nude black-and-white photo of Arjun Kapoor was posted by Malaika Arora on Sunday. In the viral photo, Arjun Kapoor can be seen lying on a couch hiding his modesty with only a cushion.

Malaika Arora started facing the ire of the trolls as soon as she posted the photo on her Instagram. “Why is she showing this to us? We don’t want to see a naked Arjun. We can barely tolerate a clothed one," wrote a user. Another one said, “I am not witty enough, but this is so tacky to me." A third user asked, “Was she drunk when she posted this on her public account?" “It’s shameful," said another.

Now, Arjun Kapoor has come to Malaika Arora’s defence by sharing a post captioned, “Choose peace over attention; thrive in silence."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started dating each other around four years ago. Malaika and Arjun made their status official in 2019. The love life of Malaika and Arjun has always grabbed the attention due to the 11-year age gap between them. Arjun is 37, while Malaika Arora is 49.

It may be recalled that Malaika Arora was earlier married to Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan but the couple parted ways after remaining together for 19 years.