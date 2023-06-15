Makers of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move court against CBFC for this reason

The late Jaswant Singh Khalra

RSVP Movies, the production house behind the upcoming biopic of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has moved the Bombay High Court after an alleged six-month delay for the censor certificate. The film has reportedly been with the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) for months but has not been certified yet.

A source from the production team of the film informs, “The makers have been waiting for censor clearance for the last six months. RSVP applied for the censor certificate in December 2022, and it was sent ahead to the review committee.” However, the source says that there has been radio silence from CBFC despite the team submitting all the required documents. Hence, they decided to move court in the matter.

“The team shared all the necessary paper work that was requested and went about the process with complete diligence, but with no solution forthcoming from the CBFC, they finally moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday (June 14),” says the source.

The untitled film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Abhishek Chaubey and Honey Trehan. Directed by Trehan, and stars actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. As per the course, the legal team for the film is headed by Ameet Naik. The first hearing is on July 4.

Jaswant Singh Khalra was the director of a bank in Amritsar during peak of militancy in Punjab. He was instrumental in discovering evidence of abduction, murder, and cremation of thousands of unidentified persons by the police. Khalra’s investigation sparked worldwide protests and led to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluding that the Punjab police had unlawfully cremated 2097 people in the Tarn Taran district. The data has been validated by Supreme Court of India and the National Human Rights Commission.

Khalra disappeared in 1995 and was found murdered. A case of murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy was registered on the complaint of his wife, Paramjit Kaur. Initially, the Punjab Police treated his death as suicide but in 2005, six Punjab police officials were convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment for Khalra's abduction and murder.