Diljit Dosanjh opens up on Sidhu Moosewala's murder, says 'ye sarkar ki nalayaki hai..'

Diljit Dosanjh has discussed Sidhu Moosewala's murder and accused the government of being responsible.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

File photo

Diljit Dosanjh has discussed Sidhu Moosewala's murder and accused the government of being responsible. On May 29, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was fatally shot in Punjab's Mansa district. 

In a recent interview, Diljit discussed Moosewala's parents and the pain their loss must be causing them. He also mentioned the frequent murders of artists in the past. However, he generally attributed their "nalayaki" to the government. 

In an interview with Film Companion he said,  “All of them worked hard. I don't think an artiste can do anything wrong to anyone, I am talking about my own experience. Mujhe ye manne mein nahi aati baat (I don't agree with it). There could be nothing between him and someone else. So why would anyone kill someone else? This is a very sad thing. Even talking about it is so difficult. Think about it, you have just one child and he dies. His father and mother, how would they be living with it. You cannot imagine what they are going through, only they know it,” he said. 

Also read: Punjab Police arrest Lawrence Bishnoi Gang member; recover 20 pistols, Innova car

“100% ye sarkar ki nalayaki hai. Ye politics hai aur politics bahut gandi hai. Bhagwan se hum prarthna kar sakte hain ki unko insaaf mile aur aisi tragedy na ho (This is 100% government's failure. This is politics and politics is very bad. We pray to God that he gets justice and such tragedy never happens again). We are not in this world to kill each other but this has been happening since the beginning. Artistes have been killed before as well… I remember when I started, there used to be problems. People would feel why is this person getting so successful but killing someone is just… I don't know. It is the government's fault 100% and this is politics, according to me,” he added. 

Recently, Diljit was spotted in the Netflix movie Jogi, which examines the suffering of the Sikh community in Delhi after the death of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 

